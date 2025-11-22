Diabetic Foot Care: Early Signs, Causes & Simple Home Remedies

Diabetic foot is a problem caused by diabetes, mainly due to nerve damage - neuropathy, poor circulation, and infection, which can lead to ulcers and, in severe cases, amputation. Proper daily foot care, including wearing appropriate footwear and sugar control is necessary.

Causes

Nerve Damage (Neuropathy), poor blood flow, Slower healing

More risk of infection

High Sugar Weakens Immunity

Infections grow faster

Symptoms

Tingling or burning in feet

Numbness

Cold feet

Cracks or dry skin

Corns or calluses

Swelling

Slow-healing wound

Blackish skin (danger sign)

Bad smell from the wound

Dangerous signs: Pus, foot wound, black or blue skin patches, deep ulcers, sudden severe pain in one foot. Seek doctor advice for these.

Home care

Wash feet with warm water and moisturize feet daily

Proper footwear

Soft, wide-toe diabetic shoes

Avoid walking barefoot

Avoid tight shoes or sandals

Keep sugar levels under control

Keep nails short

Daily yoga to improve blood circulation in whole body

Walk daily

Avoid smoking and alcohol

Sujok Therapy

For circulation and nerve support, use a Sujok ring and role it on the fingers. Do not wear it. Apply ajwain or methi seeds on highlighted area (see figure). Use a medical adhesive tape to hold them in place. Keep them for two-three hours daily.