Diabetic Foot Care: Early Signs, Causes & Simple Home Remedies

Diabetic foot is a problem caused by diabetes, mainly due to nerve damage - neuropathy, poor circulation, and infection, which can lead to ulcers and, in severe cases, amputation. Proper daily foot care, including wearing appropriate footwear and sugar control is necessary.
Causes
Nerve Damage (Neuropathy), poor blood flow, Slower healing
More risk of infection
High Sugar Weakens Immunity
Infections grow faster
Symptoms
Tingling or burning in feet
Numbness
Cold feet
Cracks or dry skin
Corns or calluses
Swelling
Slow-healing wound
Blackish skin (danger sign)
Bad smell from the wound
Dangerous signs: Pus, foot wound, black or blue skin patches, deep ulcers, sudden severe pain in one foot. Seek doctor advice for these.
Home care
Wash feet with warm water and moisturize feet daily
Proper footwear
Soft, wide-toe diabetic shoes
Avoid walking barefoot
Avoid tight shoes or sandals
Keep sugar levels under control
Keep nails short
Daily yoga to improve blood circulation in whole body
Walk daily
Avoid smoking and alcohol
Sujok Therapy
For circulation and nerve support, use a Sujok ring and role it on the fingers. Do not wear it. Apply ajwain or methi seeds on highlighted area (see figure). Use a medical adhesive tape to hold them in place. Keep them for two-three hours daily.