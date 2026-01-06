'Humare Zamane Ki Chize': Taarak Mehta's Aatmaram Bhide Shares Heartwarming Video Of A Street Vendor From Sangli | WATCH | Instagram @realmandarchandwadkar

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma fame Mandar Chandwadkar, best known for playing the role of Aatmaram Tukaram Bhide, recently shared a heartwarming video from his visit to Sangli, Maharashtra, and it has struck a nostalgic chord with netizens.

In the viral clip, Mandar is seen sitting beside an elderly street vendor, engaging him in a warm conversation while showcasing the simplicity of the stall. The small roadside setup displayed neatly packed portions of nuts, namkeen, and bite-sized snacks, each priced at just ₹5, a rare sight. Highlighting the moment, the actor remarked, “2026 has arrived, and we are still getting things at ₹5. I am at a food stall in Sangli,” expressing pleasant surprise at the affordability.

Mandar went on to ask the vendor about his age and how long he had been running the stall. The vendor revealed that he is 80 years old and has been managing the food stall for several years. Clearly impressed, Mandar added, “He is an 80-year-old and still fit and fine,” praising the elderly man’s spirit and dedication.

The video took an emotional turn when Mandar picked up lemon candy from the stall, fondly recalling his childhood days. “Yeh hain humare zamane ki lemon goli, iska maza hi kuch alag hain,” he said, calling it a flavour that carries memories from a different era.

The clip quickly gained traction on social media, with users applauding Mandar for highlighting local vendors and the charm of small-town India. Many netizens praised the actor’s grounded nature, while others reminisced about a time when snacks were affordable and life felt simpler.

Mandar Chandwadkar’s Sangli video stands out not just for its nostalgia but also for celebrating the resilience of street vendors who continue their livelihoods with dignity.