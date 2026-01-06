Who Is Takamasa Osawa? Japanese Chef, Hosted By Ram Charan For His Signature Hyderabadi Biryani | Instagram @biriyani.osawa

Taking his love for biryani to an entirely new level, Telugu superstar Ram Charan recently hosted Tokyo-based celebrity chef Takamasa Osawa at his Hyderabad residence for an intimate and memorable family evening. The special experience took place at Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela’s Jubilee Hills home and quickly grabbed attention on social media after the chef shared glimpses from the visit online.

Chef Takamasa Osawa, a Michelin Bib Gourmand recipient, is globally recognised for his dedication to mastering authentic biryani. During his visit, Osawa cooked the iconic dish exclusively for the family, setting up a traditional outdoor cooking space that added to the charm of the evening. Ram Charan, Upasana, and the actor’s mother, Surekha, were seen watching the process with visible excitement, soaking in every moment of the unique experience.

Photos shared by the chef captured warm and candid moments from the gathering. Ram Charan’s delight was evident as the biryani was finally served, and the actor was also seen expressing heartfelt appreciation to Osawa for the personalised meal. Calling the evening “memorable and meaningful,” the chef praised the family’s warmth and hospitality.

Who is Takamasa Osawa?

Chef Osawa’s journey with biryani is as fascinating as his recent visit. Originally an office worker in Japan, Osawa travelled to Tamil Nadu at the age of 20 for a holiday, where he tasted biryani for the first time and instantly fell in love with the dish. Upon returning to Japan, he struggled to find authentic biryani, which eventually pushed him to learn the art himself.

What began as a craving soon turned into a passion and a career. From an office job to becoming an award-winning gourmand, Osawa built his reputation by perfecting biryani and introducing its rich flavours to a global audience.