Onam 2025: Know Thiruvonam Date, Significance, Rituals & Timings

Onam is a Hindu festival which is prominently celebrated in Kerala. The harvest festival showcases tradition, devotion, and unity. Every year, Malayali communities worldwide mark this ten-day festival with floral decorations, feasts, dances, and temple rituals.

The heart of Onam lies in honouring the legendary King Mahabali, whose return is believed to bring prosperity and joy. The festival commemorates the appearance of the Vamana avatar of Lord Vishnu and the subsequent homecoming of the legendary Emperor Mahabali.

What is Thiruvonam?

Thiruvonam is the main and most significant day of the ten-day Onam festival. On this day, people welcome King Mahabali, who visits from the underworld. The day symbolises unity, hope, and the enduring bond between a good king and his people. On this day, people wake up early and clean their homes. Then the home is decorated with intricate floral carpets at the entrance. Families wear traditional attire, and people participate in cultural programs, traditional dances like Thiruvathirakali, and games.

About Vamana, the Lord Vishnu's incarnation

Lord Vamana is an important figure in Hinduism and is considered the fifth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. The term "Vamana" means "dwarf" in Sanskrit. According to legend, Lord Vishnu took this form to defeat the demon King Mahabali. To humble the arrogant King Mahabali, Vamana took on the appearance of a small Brahmin boy and approached the demon king. He requested three paces of land from Bali. Initially, King Bali mocked him, but with his first two steps, Vamana covered the entire universe. With his third step, he pushed Bali down to the netherworld. This act restored heaven, and Bali was granted the boon to rule over the netherworld.

When is Onam observed?

According to the Malayalam solar calendar, Onam is observed in the Chingam month, which usually comes between August and September. The festive celebrations on Atham day (the day when Atham Nakshatra prevails it continue for 10 days.

Onam celebrates prosperity, equality, and cultural pride. According to legend, King Mahabali's golden rule brought peace and equality, and his annual return during Onam is marked with joy and gratitude.