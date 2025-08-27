What Are Lord Ganesha's Favourite Foods? Why Is He Called Modakpriya?

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 | Canva

Lord Ganesha is widely worshipped as the remover of obstacles and the harbinger of wisdom, prosperity, and good fortune. He is one of the most revered gods, also known as Vinayaka. The name Vinayaka means supreme head or without a master. Lord Ganesha holds this status as the leader of the Ganas, appointed by his parents, Shiva and Parvati. Just like his unique appearance, his fondness for food is also deeply symbolic and cherished in Hindu traditions.

Ganesha the Modakpriiya

Among his favourite offerings, Modak holds the most special place. These sweet dumplings, usually filled with coconut and jaggery, are considered Ganesha's absolute favourite. In fact, he is lovingly called "Modakpriya" (the one who loves Modak). During Ganesh Chaturthi, devotees prepare 21 or 108 Modaks as offerings, believing they bring immense blessings and fulfill wishes.

Why is Modak Ganesha's favourite?

The Modak is more than just a sweet. Its outer covering symbolises the tough challenges of life, while the soft, sweet filling represents the hidden wisdom and joy within. Offering Modaks to Lord Ganesha is thus a way of seeking inner knowledge and spiritual contentment, along with worldly prosperity.

Significance

Apart from Modaks, Lord Ganesha is also fond of Laddus, especially Besan and Boondi laddus, which symbolise prosperity and abundance. He is given Durva grass (Doob), fresh fruits like bananas, rice with jaggery, and coconut, all symbolising purity, simplicity, and devotion. The food presented to Lord Ganesha serves not only to delight the deity but also holds spiritual significance.

Meaning

They encourage followers to adopt simplicity, maintain humility, and look past external difficulties to uncover the joy of life's genuine nature. Consequently, Ganesha's fondness for Modaks conveys a profound lesson: within life's challenges rests concealed happiness and insight. By presenting his preferred dishes with dedication, followers welcome joy, insight, and achievement into their existence.