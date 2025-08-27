 Ganapati Chaturthi 2025: Significance, Rituals And Sixteen Sacred Names Of Lord Ganesha
Ganapati Chaturthi is annually celebrated in the Bhadrapada month on the waxing fourth day. Omkara tattvam is Ganapati swaroopam. Ganapati receives first worship in all events. Thus, the “Prathama Puja” is offered to Ganapati. Though we address him as the “Lord of the Ganas/Forces”, which is a titular position, he has sixteen formal names.

Imran ShaikhUpdated: Wednesday, August 27, 2025, 05:43 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai celebrates Ganapati Chaturthi with eco-friendly clay murtis, rituals, and devotion, honouring Lord Ganesha’s sixteen sacred names | Representational Image

One of the best, which is also the first, is Sumukha, pleasant-faced. This is from a visual and coolness perspective. Eka-danta is another name by which he is addressed, as the second danta was sacrificed. Due to the reddish colour of the body, he is referred to as Kapila.

Gaja+Karnika, Lamba+Udara, and Shoorpa+Karna are names that refer to either the features or characteristics. He+Rambha name signifies that He protects the weak and vulnerable people. Skanda+Purvaja, meaning the one who is older to Skanda or Shanmukha, is the last of the sixteen. These names are recited on occasions when we need things to “fall in place” and “happen”.

Ganapati’s important occasions happened on Chaturthi, and hence the festive celebration. The avirbhava, or “prakata”, of Ganapati is strictly anadi, timeless. However, on a specific occasion of Gajasura’s conquest by Shiva, He was formed by Mother Parvati. He was also awarded the adhipatya (coronation) of Ganas on the Chaturthi day. Thus, the fourth tithi assumes importance.

Ganapati presides over our mooladhara chakra. He is of “Prithivi” tattva, meaning clay cultured. Hence, the vigraha/murti for the pooja of Ganapati is made ideally with fresh clay got from a river or water body. After the puja and celebrations, the vigraha is immersed at the place from where the mud was collected for making the murti. Thus, ecological sensitivity is ensured through mud returning to the same spot.

Ganapati is worshipped in different forms to match the occasion and suit the need. Shwetarka Ganapati, Lakshmi Ganapati, and Ucchista Ganapati are various forms that are worshipped. The beeja+akshara associated with Ganapati is very powerful and provides discerning power to the sadhakas. In the modern context, Ganapati navaratris are performed at the community level, and daily puja is performed to achieve harmony.

Dr. S. Ainavolu is a Mumbai-based teacher of Management and Tradition. Intent is NextGen’s learning and cultural education.

