Ganeshotsav 2025: First Look Of Mumbaicha Raja Unveiled With Stunning Rameshwaram Temple Theme | VIDEO

Ganeshotsav 2025: First Look Of Mumbaicha Raja Unveiled With Stunning Rameshwaram Theme | VIDEO |

Mumbai: The much-awaited first look of Mumbaicha Raja 2025 was unveiled on Monday by the Mumbaicha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, just a day ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, which begin on August 27.

This year, the mandal has chosen the Rameshwaram Temple in Tamil Nadu as the central theme for decoration, adding a spiritual and cultural touch to the already iconic celebration.

Every year, during the grand festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, thousands of devotees visit Mumbaicha Raja, one of Mumbai’s most celebrated and iconic Ganesh idols. Revered as the ‘King of Mumbai’, the idol is not only a symbol of deep devotion but also a cultural landmark that defines the spirit of the festival in the city.

Though most Mumbaikars are familiar with the grandeur and massive footfall at this mandal, there are still many fascinating aspects of Mumbaicha Raja that remain lesser-known to the public.

This legendary idol holds a special place in the hearts of devotees. As Ganesh Chaturthi brings Mumbai to life each year, Mumbaicha Raja stands as a symbol of unity, tradition, and faith, drawing lakhs of people together in prayer and celebration.

NMMC Sets Up 143 Artificial Ponds For Eco-Friendly & Plastic-Free Ganeshotsav 2025

In another news story related to the Ganeshotsav, to promote an eco-friendly and plastic-free Ganeshotsav, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has set up 143 artificial immersion ponds throughout the city.

Compliance with Court and Government Orders

The civic body has urged residents to strictly adhere to the court directives and state government guidelines, which require idols up to six feet in height to be immersed only in these artificial ponds.

Call for Environmentally Friendly Idols and Decorations

NMMC has also encouraged citizens to use clay (shadu) idols instead of those made from Plaster of Paris and to avoid immersing idols in natural water bodies to safeguard the environment.

Furthermore, the corporation has requested mandals and households to steer clear of plastic and thermocol decorations, choose reusable materials like cloth and paper, keep noise levels within permitted limits, and avoid the use of laser lights.