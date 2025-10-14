Jogeshwari Death Case: Ensuring Safety Compliance Is Builder's Responsibility, Says BMC | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai BJP President and MLA Ameet Satam has demanded that the BMC conduct a citywide audit of all under-construction sites to ensure compliance with safety norms.

The demand comes in the wake of the tragic death of 22-year-old Sanskruti Amin, who was killed by a falling brick from a redevelopment site in Jogeshwari East on October 8.

Satam also called for a thorough probe into the incident. Around 1,000 residents joined a protest march on Sunday, demanding strict action against the builder.

Allegations of Prior Negligence

“It has been brought to my notice that there were prior complaints regarding safety norms not being followed at the said site, and no action was taken.

If these allegations are true, the BMC administration should take immediate action against the concerned officials,” said Satam.

‘Stop-Work Notices Until Compliance Ensured’

Satam further called for stringent safety checks across the city.

“The BMC must audit all under-construction sites to check whether safety norms are being followed. Any violations must be rectified at the earliest.

In the interest of public safety, a stop-work notice should be issued until compliance is ensured,” he added.

BMC Cites Builders’ Responsibility

Meanwhile, the BMC’s Building Proposal Department, which grants permissions for new constructions and redevelopment projects, stated that it is the responsibility of the builder, developer, architect, and other professionals to ensure all precautionary safety measures at construction sites.

New Safety Guidelines for High-Rises

The State Urban Development Department issued special safety control guidelines in August 2025 for high-rise construction activities.

Some of the recommendations include: Appointment of a safety officer, Safety for façade and height work, Safeguarding adjacent areas, Compliance with Intimation of Disapproval (IOD) conditions

Builders Liable, Not BMC

“As per the provisions of DCPR 2034 Clause 12(5), it is the responsibility of the builder on record to ensure all safety precautions are taken on site and in surrounding areas.

The grant of IOD does not render the BMC liable for any injury or damages whatsoever. In simple words, once a builder is permitted to start work, they accept full responsibility for compliance with safety norms,” said a senior BMC officer.

Limited and Infrequent Inspections

The officer added that while the BMC does inspect construction sites to verify compliance, the visits are not frequent, raising concerns about the effectiveness of enforcement.