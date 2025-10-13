 Mumbai News: Tata Memorial, BARC Develop In-House AI Algorithm For Early Breast Cancer Detection
Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Monday, October 13, 2025, 07:39 PM IST
Mumbai News: Tata Memorial, BARC Develop In-House AI Algorithm For Early Breast Cancer Detection | File Photo

Mumbai: In a significant advancement for cancer care, Tata Memorial Hospital (TMH) has collaborated with the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) to develop an in-house artificial intelligence (AI) algorithm for detecting breast cancer. While the project is still underway, the initial results are encouraging, informed Dr. Suyash Kulkarni, radiologist at TMH, during the Breast Imaging and Interventional Techniques (BRIT) conference held last week. Dr. Kulkarni also serves as the chairperson of the conference’s organising committee.

AI in Mammography: Transforming Early Detection

Tata Memorial Hospital, Mumbai’s premier cancer institute, is at the forefront of integrating AI into breast cancer diagnosis and treatment. The hospital has been actively developing and implementing AI-driven technologies to enhance diagnostic accuracy and improve patient outcomes.

TMH is specifically exploring the use of AI in mammography to assist radiologists in identifying early signs of breast cancer. These AI algorithms analyse mammogram images to detect subtle abnormalities that might otherwise be missed by the human eye.

“Early diagnosis of breast cancer is critical to achieving the best treatment outcomes,” said Dr. Kulkarni. “Artificial intelligence is rapidly transforming healthcare, especially radiology, which is a largely digital field. Its impact on imaging has been profound.”

In-House AI Algorithm Under Development

He further added, “Through our collaboration with BARC, scientists have developed an in-house AI algorithm for breast cancer detection. The work is ongoing, but the preliminary results are very promising. Very soon, we hope to launch our own AI application for early detection of breast cancer.”

At the BRIT conference, various AI applications currently available commercially were also demonstrated and deliberated upon, highlighting the growing role of artificial intelligence in modern healthcare.

“AI in mammography offers several transformative benefits. It can achieve high diagnostic accuracy, often matching or even surpassing human radiologists in detecting breast cancer, including subtle signs like microcalcifications,” said a participating doctor at BRIT.

TMH’s Bio-Imaging Bank: Building a Data-Driven Future

TMH has also established a pioneering Bio-Imaging Bank to revolutionize cancer detection and treatment through artificial intelligence. By establishing a ‘Bio-Imaging Bank’ for cancer, the hospital is utilising deep learning to craft a cancer-specific tailored algorithm that aids in early-stage detection. It has already incorporated data from 60,000 patients into the biobank in the last year.

In Numbers: India’s Breast Cancer Burden

Breast cancer is the most common cancer among women in India, affecting over 2.3 lakh women annually.

It accounts for nearly 30% of all cancers in women, with 1 in 20–25 women at risk of developing the disease in their lifetime.

The 5-year survival rate nationally is around 66%, though it varies by region and stage at diagnosis.

The rate drops to 18% in cases with distant metastasis.

Male breast cancer is rare, accounting for less than 1% of cases, and is often diagnosed late due to low awareness.

