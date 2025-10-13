 Bilimora Bullet Train Station Nears Completion As Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Project Advances
Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who visited the site, expressed satisfaction with the construction pace and quality. “The station has been designed with open spaces and a sturdy roof sheeting system, ensuring both comfort and safety at high speeds,” he said.

Kamal Mishra
Work on the Bilimora High-Speed Rail (HSR) Station is progressing rapidly, with civil construction nearly completed and track laying underway. Part of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Corridor, the station is expected to witness the first service between Surat and Bilimora in 2027.

Precision Track Installation Using Advanced Technology

The National High-Speed Rail Corporation reported that after completing the RC track bed, focus has shifted to installing temporary tracks using the Rail Laying Car (RLC). This advanced machinery allows efficient transport and placement of 200-meter welded rail panels, minimizing manual handling and ensuring faster, safer installation.

“To support operations at 320 km/h, precision surveying is crucial. Cutting-edge survey instruments and multi-level verification processes ensure alignment accuracy, using techniques like Reference Pin Survey and Regression Analysis,” said an official.

Strategic Design and Operational Efficiency

Bilimora station is designed with two loop lines to facilitate train overtaking and manage traffic efficiently during peak hours. “The construction and track laying reflect commitment to world-class standards in India’s first high-speed rail corridor,” the official added.

Station Layout and Passenger Amenities

Located in Kesali village near Bilimora on the banks of the Ambika River, the station spans a built-up area of 38,394 sq m with two levels for smooth passenger flow:

Ground cum Concourse Level: Parking areas, pick-up/drop-off bays, pedestrian plazas, security checkpoints, waiting lounges, restrooms, lifts, escalators, kiosks, and ticketing counters.

Platform Level: Two platforms with four tracks and a 425-meter-long platform, designed specifically for high-speed trains.

Modern amenities include waiting lounges, nurseries, retail outlets, multiple lifts and escalators, with accessibility for the elderly, differently-abled, and families. The façade design reflects Bilimora’s mango orchards, while interiors prioritize natural light and ventilation. False ceilings are mounted on anti-vibration hangers to isolate vibrations from high-speed trains.

Green and Sustainable Features

The station incorporates IGBC-certified green initiatives, including: Rainwater harvesting, Efficient water use, Low-flow sanitary fixtures, Low VOC paints and low heat gain interiors, Extensive landscaping with plants and saplings, Dedicated EV parking.

Passenger convenience is further enhanced through segregated pick-up/drop-off zones, parking for buses, cars, and two-wheelers.

Overall Progress of Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project

The 508 km corridor has seen rapid progress: 325 km viaduct and 400 km pier work completed, 17 river bridges, 5 PSC bridges, 10 steel bridges finished, RC track bed completed for 217 km, 2,300 OHE masts installed over 57 km, Excavation ongoing for 7 mountain tunnels in Palghar; 5 km of 21 km NATM tunnel excavated in BKC–Shilphata section, Rolling stock depots under construction at Surat and Ahmedabad, Superstructure work underway at all Gujarat stations, Work started on 3 elevated stations in Maharashtra, with Mumbai underground station base slab casting in progress

