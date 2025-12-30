IIT Bombay Techfest 2025: Watch Humanoid Robot Grooving To Flipperachi's 'Fa9la' Track In Viral Video

A humanoid robot captivated audiences at IIT Bombay's Techfest 2025 with an impressive dance performance to the trending song 'Fa9la' by Bahraini rapper Flipperachi. The viral video, showcasing the robot's fluid and human-like movements, has taken social media by storm, blending cutting-edge robotics with popular culture. The video also shows India'a advancements in robotics.

IIT Bombay's humanoid robot dancing to Fa9la

During the annual Techfest organised by the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, a robotics demonstration quickly turned into an entertaining spectacle. The humanoid robot took centre stage, synchronising its moves perfectly with the infectious beats of 'Fa9la', a track that has gained massive popularity in India following its feature in the Bollywood film Dhurandhar.

The robot recreated signature choreography popularised by actor Akshaye Khanna in the movie, complete with rhythmic steps, arm gestures, and precise timing that drew cheers from the live audience. Watch the performance below:

🚨 At Techfest 2025 held at IIT Bombay, a humanoid robot stole the show by dancing live to the popular track Fa9la, charming visitors with its smooth moves and human‑like rhythm.



For more news & updates, visit 🔗 https://t.co/UDb3zKdxz0#Techfest2025 #IITBombay #HumanoidRobot… pic.twitter.com/blRwMUTzxA — Fortune India (@FortuneIndia) December 29, 2025

Key features of the IIT Bombay humaoid robot

The star performer was identified as the Unitree G1, an advanced humanoid robot developed by Chinese firm Unitree Robotics. Known for its agility and sophisticated motor systems, the G1 was presented by Bidyut Innovation at the event. Whilst the hardware is imported, the programming of the intricate dance routine highlighted innovative motion control and AI-driven choreography.

Close-up views reveal the robot's sleek design, featuring a sensor-equipped head and articulated limbs that enable remarkably natural movements.

IIT Bombay's humaoid robot goes viral

Videos of the performance rapidly spread across platforms, amassing thousands of views and shares within days. Netizens dubbed the robot "Chitti Dakait" – a playful nod to Rajinikanth's iconic character from the film Robot combined with the song's Bollywood context.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"When the world builds walls, we build robots. The H-1B restrictions might be a hurdle for some, but they are a catalyst for Indian engineers to turn their 'brain drain' into 'brain gain' right here at home." — HIMANSHU (@HIMANSH2989831) December 27, 2025

Nothing Indian in this. The crowd gets to see a robot in real life. The company gets marketing. IIT showcases itself as a tech powerhouse which it is not as far as commercialization of technology is concerned! IITs are best for lab technologies but commercial technology is not… — Public Policy Blunders (@ThePolicycian) December 27, 2025

Reactions ranged from amazement at the technological prowess to humorous comparisons with human dancers. Many marvelled at how the robot captured the "soul" of the track, whilst others joked that Akshaye Khanna now faces stiff competition.