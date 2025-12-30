Will 2026 Finally Be The Year Of Foldable Smartphones?

IANS

Every year, foldable smartphones have improved from brittle novelties to more sophisticated gadgets. However, the category has remained a niche endeavour, mostly restricted to enthusiasts prepared to pay high prices for experimental form factors, despite consistent advancements in durability and design. In 2026, that will change. With Apple's long-awaited entry, aggressive innovation from Samsung and others, and strong market growth forecasts, foldables will finally make the leap from curiosity to mainstream contender next year.

Apple's entry into the foldable smartphone space will act as a strong catalyst

Apple's rumoured launch of its first foldable iPhone in late 2026 is, without question, the single biggest driver of change. Apple's loyal customer base and unparalleled brand power will bring millions of new users into the category.

Analysts at IDC project that Apple could capture over 22 percent of unit share and 34 percent of market value in its debut year, thanks in part to an expected average selling price around $2,400. This isn't mere speculation; Apple's entry is seen as a catalyst that will ignite consumer demand and elevate the entire segment's perception. Whilst previous foldables have been dismissed by many as gimmicks, an iPhone Fold will make them aspirational, especially with its new rumoured crease-free design.

Read Also iPhone Fold Leaks In Video Showing It From All Angles; Apple Is Likely To Solve The Crease Issue

Samsung's will be raising the stakes in the foldable segment

Samsung, the undisputed leader in foldables currently, is not sitting idle. The company has already introduced the Galaxy Z TriFold in late 2025 - a groundbreaking tri-fold device with a 10-inch unfolded display - and plans further innovation in 2026, including a wider 'Wide Fold' model designed specifically to counter Apple's offering. Reports suggest this wider variant will feature a more passport-like aspect ratio, thinner construction, and enhanced practicality to appeal directly to iPhone users considering a switch.

Read Also Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Smartphone Unveiled: Here Are 5 Things You Need To Know Before You Buy

Samsung aims to ship 6.7 million foldables in 2026, a 10 percent increase over 2025, with much of that growth coming from refined designs like a lighter Galaxy Z Flip 8. In my opinion, this competitive tension between Apple and Samsung will accelerate progress across the board, much as it did in the early smartphone wars. Huawei's own tri-fold efforts, running on HarmonyOS, further intensify the race, ensuring consumers benefit from rapid advancements in hinge technology, crease reduction, and battery efficiency.

IDC's bullish forecast for the foldable phone segment

Perhaps the most persuasive evidence comes from IDC's latest projections. The research firm expects worldwide foldable shipments to surge 30 percent year-on-year in 2026, following a more modest 10 percent rise to 20.6 million units in 2025. This growth far outpaces the overall smartphone market, which is forecast to grow at a compound annual rate of less than 1 percent due to lengthening replacement cycles.

By 2029, IDC anticipates foldables will represent over 10 percent of total smartphone market value, with a sustained 17 percent CAGR. These figures underscore a clear shift - whilst traditional slab phones stagnate, foldables are poised to drive premium-segment expansion through innovation.

New foldable form factors and practical innovation expected in 2026

2026 will also bring greater diversity in design. Beyond the familiar book-style and clamshell formats, tri-folds from Samsung and Huawei will offer tablet-like productivity in pocketable devices, whilst Samsung's wider foldable promises a more iPhone-like outer screen experience. Early foldables suffered from bulky profiles and visible creases, but upcoming models will largely overcome those hurdles.

Under-display cameras, slimmer hinges, and improved durability are becoming standard. This maturation means foldables are finally ready for prime time - not just as status symbols.

Of course, challenges remain. Prices will stay firmly in the premium bracket, and economic uncertainties could temper enthusiasm. Yet, the confluence of Apple's marketing muscle, Samsung's innovative countermeasures, and IDC's optimistic forecasts convinces me that 2026 will be the breakthrough year. If you're holding off on a foldable purchase, 2026 is the year to reconsider.