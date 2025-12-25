 iPhone Fold Leaks In Video Showing It From All Angles; Apple Is Likely To Solve The Crease Issue
iPhone Fold Leaks In Video Showing It From All Angles; Apple Is Likely To Solve The Crease Issue

The iPhone Fold, Apple's first foldable, is set to redefine the market with its crease-free display and ultra-slim profile. Leaked renders show a 7.8-inch screen when unfolded, offering an iPad-like experience. Expected to be priced steeply, it may launch alongside two other models in 2026.

Tasneem KanchwalaUpdated: Thursday, December 25, 2025, 12:40 PM IST
article-image

iPhone Fold is all set to become the most talked about device in 2026. The first foldable phone from Apple may not be the first foldable in the market, but its likely to be the first to offer a crease-free display. The iPhone Fold has leaked in a high-quality video on the Internet, showing it from all sides, and tipping off some key specifications. The foldable is likely to be just 4.5mm flat when opened, will have no Face ID, and feature four cameras in total.

The footage, uploaded to YouTube by the channel FPT, presents a book-style foldable device dubbed the iPhone Fold. The renders, credited to designer @asherdipps, depict a sleek handset that unfolds into a tablet-like form factor.

iPhone Fold key dimensions leak

In the video, the conceptual iPhone Fold is shown resembling a standard iPhone when folded, with a 5.5-inch outer display. Unfolded, it expands to a 7.8-inch inner screen, offering an iPad-like experience.

The design emphasises thinness, measuring 9mm thick when folded and just 4.5mm when opened flat, notably slimmer than many existing foldable competitors.

iPhone Fold: Crease-free display and hinge innovation

A standout feature is the absence of a visible crease on the inner display. The render attributes this to an advanced hinge mechanism incorporating liquid metal for durability and a metal plate to disperse bending pressure evenly.

This approach addresses one of the primary criticisms of current foldable devices, where screen creases often remain prominent.

iPhone Fold: Cameras and no Face ID

The concept includes four cameras in total - one on the outer cover for use when folded, two rear-facing modules, and one positioned on the inner display.

Authentication relies on Touch ID integrated into the power button, located on the top edge, marking a potential return to fingerprint scanning and the absence of Face ID. The device is said to come in black and white colour options.

iPhone Fold: pricing leaks

FPT notes that the iPhone Fold may be extremely expensive, with the price tag rumoured to be falling somewhere between $2,000 to $2,500 (roughly Rs. 1,80,000 to Rs. 2,25,000). The video also suggests that Apple will only launch three phones in the fall of next year - iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and the iPhone Fold.

While the video has attracted significant attention, it is based on unofficial renders rather than confirmed leaks from Apple.

