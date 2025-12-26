Smartphone Launches In January 2026: Oppo Reno 15 5G, Realme 16 Pro+ 5G, Redmi Note 15 5G, More |

As 2025 comes to a close, OEMs are already preparing for the launch of new devices in January. Brands like Xiaomi and Realme are really not wasting any time and are bringing in multiple devices in the first week itself. Even Oppo has confirmed the launch of next-gen devices in its highly popular Reno range. January promises a vibrant start to 2026 for smartphone enthusiasts in India, with major brands unveiling new mid-range devices.

Here's a low-down of all the smartphones launching in January 2026:

1. Oppo Reno 15 5G

The Oppo Reno 15 5G is scheduled to launch in India in January, though an official launch date is not announced yet. Expected to be priced under Rs. 50,000, this model features a 6.59-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 10-bit colour support, up to 1200 nits brightness, and a 93.4 percent screen-to-body ratio. Design highlights include HoloFusion Technology, a Dynamic Stellar Ring camera module, and a slim profile ranging from 7.77mm to 7.98mm. It weighs 197 grams and will be available in Glacier White, Cocoa Brown, Aurora Blue, and Sunset Gold colours. Rumoured launch date is said to be January 8, but do take it with a grain of salt.

Oppo Reno 15 Pro, Reno 15 Pro Mini, Reno 15 (left to right) To Launch In India |

2. Oppo Reno 15 Pro 5G

This model is part of the Reno 15 series. The Oppo Reno 15 Pro 5G is tipped to be priced at around Rs. 63,000 for the base variant. It boasts a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with an impressive 3,600 nits peak brightness, 120Hz refresh rate, 10-bit colour depth, 95.5 percemt screen-to-body ratio, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. The device measures just 7.65mm thick and weighs about 205 grams, offered in Sunset Gold and Cocoa Brown colours, emphasising premium build and vibrant visuals. Again, there is no official announcement from Oppo regarding a launch date.

3. Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini 5G

The compact Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini 5G will debut alongside as well, potentially priced under Rs. 40,000. It sports a 6.32-inch FHD+ AMOLED display delivering up to 3,600 nits brightness, 120Hz refresh rate, 10-bit colours, and a 93.35% screen-to-body ratio, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. With a thickness of 7.99mm and weight around 187 grams, it comes in Cocoa Brown and Glacier White options, making it an appealing choice for those seeking a smaller yet feature-rich handset.

4. Realme 16 Pro 5G

Realme16 Pro 5G is all set to launch on January 6 in India at 12 noon IST, alongside another variant. Powered by a MediaTek processor, it features a 200-megapixel all-zoom portrait sensor in a square rear camera module with three lenses. Running Realme UI 7.0 based on Android 16, it promises three years of OS updates and four years of security patches. Additional highlights include AI Edit Genie 2.0, a metallic finish, and colours like Master Gold, Orchid Purple, and Pebble Grey.

Realme 16 Pro 5G |

5. Realme 16 Pro+ 5G

Launching on January 6 in India, the Realme 16 Pro+ 5G distinguishes itself with a Snapdragon processor and a 200-megapixel periscope camera. Its design mirrors the Pro model closely, incorporating AI Edit Genie 2.0 and Realme UI 7.0 on Android 16, with extended software support of three Android updates and four years of security patches. Available in Master Gold, Camellia Pink, and Master Grey shades, this variant targets users seeking superior telephoto photography and flagship-level performance in the mid-range segment.

Realme 16 Pro+ 5G |

6. Redmi Note 15 5G

The Redmi Note 15 5G will also make its India debut on January 6, with the launch event at 11:30 AM IST in Delhi. It is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset, a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED display offering 3,200 nits peak brightness, 120Hz refresh rate, and TUV triple eye care certification. The camera setup includes a 108-megapixel MasterPixel sensor with OIS and 4K recording. A 5,520mAh battery supports 45W fast charging, housed in a slim 7.35mm metallic frame with IP66 rating.

Redmi Note 15 5G |

For now, these are confirmed launches in January. We will keep adding to the list as and when new announcements come up. Apart from smartphones Realme is also launching new earbuds - the Realme Buds Air 8 - and new tablet - the Realme Pad 3 as well. Even Xiaomi is launching the Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G tablet on January 6 for the Indian market.