Apple Discontinued 25 Products In 2025: iPhone SE, MacBook Air M3, More

Over the course of 2025, Apple discontinued 25 products, most of which were related to the introduction of replacements with upgraded processors rather than significant redesigns. The modifications are in line with the company's continuous strategy of making small improvements throughout its range. The list of discontinued devices include the iPhone 16 range, the iPhone SE model, the iPad Pro with M4 chip, and both the 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air with M3.

List of iPhones that Apple discontinued in 2025



The complete discontinuation of the iPhone SE line and the phase-out of larger 'Plus' models in the iPhone range were two of the most significant changes. In February, Apple ceased sales of the third-generation iPhone SE – the budget-oriented model introduced in 2022 – following the debut of the iPhone 16e.

This decision effectively ended the SE series, marking the final availability of iPhones with Home buttons, Touch ID sensors, LCD screens, displays under six inches, and Lightning ports.

Also discontinued early in the year were the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, while the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus were removed from sale in September.

These moves signalled Apple's intention to replace Plus variants with a new ultra-thin iPhone Air design, with no further Plus models expected.

Later discontinuations included the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, superseded by the iPhone 17 Pro lineup. All of the iPhones discontinued this year are listed below:

- iPhone 16 Pro Max

- iPhone 16 Pro

- iPhone 15 Plus

- iPhone 15

- iPhone 14 Plus

- iPhone 14

- iPhone SE

List of tablets that Apple discontinued in 2025

In the tablet category, Apple phased out the iPad Pro with M4 chip, the iPad Air with M2, and the entry-level iPad 10th generation, replacing them with versions equipped with M5, M3, and A16 processors respectively.

No significant design alterations accompanied these updates. All of the iPads discontinued this year are listed below:

- iPad Pro with M4 chip

- iPad Air with M2 chip

- iPad 10

List of Apple Watches discontinued in 2025

The Apple Watch range saw the Ultra 2, Series 10, and SE (second generation) models discontinued in favour of the Ultra 3, Series 11, and SE 3. Notably, the latest watches did not receive new chip generations. All of the Apple Watches discontinued this year are listed below:

- Apple Watch Ultra 2

- Apple Watch Series 10

- Apple Watch SE 2

List of Mac devices discontinued in 2025

Mac updates led to the removal of several models, including the Mac Studio with M2 Max and M2 Ultra chips, the 14-inch MacBook Pro with M4, both 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air with M3, and the remaining 13-inch MacBook Air with M2.

- Mac Studio with M2 Max and M2 Ultra chips

- 14-inch MacBook Pro with M4 chip

- 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air with M3 chip

- 13-inch MacBook Air with M2 chip

List of Apple accessories discontinued in 2025

Accessories and other devices rounded out the list, with the AirPods Pro (second generation), the original Apple Vision Pro with M2 chip, certain MagSafe chargers, power adapters, and legacy cables – such as Lightning to 3.5mm audio and MagSafe to MagSafe 2 converters – all being discontinued.