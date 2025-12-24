Best Of 2025: Five Smartphones That Really Hit The Innovation Mark This Year |

As 2025 draws to a close, we take a look back at all the smartphone launches and see which ones were the most innovative this year. While many flagship devices offered faster processors, improved batteries and deeper AI integration, only a handful dared to redefine form factors, aesthetics or user interaction in meaningful ways. In my view, four devices stand out for their bold innovation - the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max, Oppo Find X9 Pro and Nothing Phone 3.

The Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold, though a truly standout device, did not make the cut, as we are focusing on smartphones that launched in India. Sadly, the TriFold is not yet available in our country yet.

Baring that in mind, the following were the ones that genuinely moved the needle, rather than merely iterating on established formulas. Before you come at me, this is just my opinion, and you are free to agree or disagree. I do make strong arguments on why I think these are important, so read on if you can.

1. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

Samsung really did bring out a winner with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 this year. Its earlier foldables were always met with hinge issue, display creasing, or battery drain. However, with the Samsung Galazy Z Fold 7, the company really seems to have ironed out all of user complaints. Plus, the thinness is loved by everyone. The device has 8.9mm thickness when folded, compared to the 12.1mm thickness on the predecessor. The foldable is just 215 grams in weight and has upgraded to Advanced Armor Aluminum frame and Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 on the cover screen.

The display is wider, feeling more like a standard phone when folded. Specifications wise, the Samsung Galaxy Z fold 7 sees incremental updates as well, with a bigger inner screen, a 200-megapixel wide-angle sensor, a better selfie sensor, and a better processor. The biggest innovation is with its sturdy form factor and more refined design aesthetics.

In India, the device is priced from Rs. 1,74,999 for the 256GB variant, rising to Rs. 1,86,999 for 512GB, and Rs. 2,16,999 for the 1TB model.

2. Google Pixel 10 Pro XL

The Google Pixel 10 Pro XL had to make it to the list. The tech giant's bold strides in AI, computational photography, and seamless software integration, redefined what a smartphone can achieve in everyday life through thoughtful, user-focused innovation.

My primary reasoning centres on its groundbreaking AI advancements, powered by the new Tensor G5 chip. This processor enables truly on-device processing for complex tasks, ensuring privacy and lightning-fast performance without relying heavily on the cloud. Features like real-time live call translations, where the phone can interpret and speak in another language during a conversation, is groundbreaking innovation. Add to that enhanced natural-language photo and video editing, where you can simply describe changes ("remove that person in the background" or "make this video look cinematic"), and the Pixel executes them flawlessly using local AI models. This on-device emphasis also improves battery efficiency and speed, setting a new benchmark for privacy-conscious intelligence.

The camera system provides further evidence of innovation. The Pixel 10 Pro XL introduces 100x 'Pro Res Zoom' that delivers usable results far beyond gimmickry, thanks to advanced sensor fusion and AI upscaling. The Pixel 10 Pro XL leads in software-driven innovation that transforms daily interactions.

For those considering a purchase, the XL model is priced at Rs. 1,24,999. The only downside is that it comes in a single 256GB storage option.

3. Oppo Find X9 Pro

Oppo’s longstanding Hasselblad partnership reached its zenith with the Find X9 Pro. The phone itself delivered exceptional colour science and periscope zoom, but the optional Hasselblad magnetic camera accessory, a clip-on module with true optical filters and an extended grip, transformed mobile photography into a semi-professional tool. This phone even won the best camera of 2025 award by tech blogger MKBHD.

This accessory, priced at Rs. 29,999 on the Oppo website, adds physical ND filters, anamorphic capability and ergonomic controls that no built-in system can replicate. It tranforms the phone into a DSLR, just by attaching an additional accessory. Professional DSLRs come with an ultra-premium price tag, and Oppo looks to undercut that with this offering. While other flagships chased megapixel counts or AI editing, Oppo provided tangible hardware that elevates the experience for serious creators. The Find X9 Pro itself is priced from Rs. 1,09,999 in India. The accessory alone compelled us to introduce it in one of the year’s most innovative releases.

4. Nothing Phone 3

Nothing has carved a niche by refusing to follow convention, and the Phone 3 refined that philosophy brilliantly. The expanded Glyph Matrix on the transparent rear now supports custom animated patterns, contextual notifications and even basic gesture control, turning the back of the phone into a functional interface. Combined with uniquely sculpted edges and a refreshed monochromatic aesthetic, the device feels instantly recognisable.

In a sea of glass and metal slabs, Nothing shaped an identity through light and form rather than raw power. Priced aggressively from Rs. 79,999 in India, it delivered flagship-level performance while prioritising joy and differentiation. This commitment to brand DNA over benchmark chasing is precisely why it belongs on this list.

5. iPhone 17 Pro Max

Apple rarely takes aesthetic risks, but the iPhone 17 Pro Max proved an exception. EThe vibrant orange colour option, initially divisive, became one of the year’s most sought-after finishes, injecting personality into a lineup long criticised for conservatism. More substantially, the complete rear camera island redesign shifted to a horizontal linear array, enabling new optical formats and dramatically improving thermal management during extended video recording.

Even though Apple's AI game remains lacklustre, the tech giant did introduce meaningful gains. To recall, there is an under-display Face ID and the A19 Pro chip. In India, the iPhone 17 Pro Max starts at Rs. 1,49,900 for the 256GB model, Rs. 1,69,900 for the 512GB model, Rs. 1,89,900 for the 1TB model, and Rs. 2,29,900 for the 2TB model. Whether the design change and bold colour offerings are worthy of these price tags, I leave you to decide.