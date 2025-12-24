 Google Activates Emergency Location Service On Android In India; UP First To Integrate With 112
e-Paper Get App
HomeTechGoogle Activates Emergency Location Service On Android In India; UP First To Integrate With 112

Google Activates Emergency Location Service On Android In India; UP First To Integrate With 112

Google has activated its Emergency Location Service (ELS) on Android devices in India, with Uttar Pradesh becoming the first state to fully integrate it with 112 services. The feature automatically shares a caller’s precise location during emergency calls or SMS, helping responders act quickly, even if calls drop.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, December 24, 2025, 12:46 PM IST
article-image
Google Activates Emergency Location Service On Android In India; UP First To Integrate With 112 | File Pic (Representative Image)

New Delhi: Google on Tuesday activated its Emergency Location Service (ELS) on Android devices in India.

Uttar Pradesh has become the first state in the country to fully integrate this advanced caller location technology with its 112 emergency services.

“Google has announced the activation of Emergency Location Service (ELS) in Android in India, with Uttar Pradesh becoming the first state to fully integrate enhanced caller location into its 112 emergency services,” the company said in a statement.

ELS is a built-in feature on Android phones that automatically shares a caller’s precise location with emergency responders when a 112 call or SMS is made.

FPJ Shorts
FTAs To Unlock Global Markets For Indian Professional Services: Commerce Secretary
FTAs To Unlock Global Markets For Indian Professional Services: Commerce Secretary
Active Investors Can Earn Up To 22% In 2026 Despite High Valuations: OmniScience Report
Active Investors Can Earn Up To 22% In 2026 Despite High Valuations: OmniScience Report
Isha Ambani Celebrates Early Christmas With 680 Children In Mumbai, Dons ₹20,500 Victorian-Style Top For Event
Isha Ambani Celebrates Early Christmas With 680 Children In Mumbai, Dons ₹20,500 Victorian-Style Top For Event
Inside Mumbai's Most Aesthetic & Viral Cafe; Mokai In Bandra Is Trending for Its Christmas Decor & Feel-Good Vibes
Inside Mumbai's Most Aesthetic & Viral Cafe; Mokai In Bandra Is Trending for Its Christmas Decor & Feel-Good Vibes
Read Also
India's IT Job Demand Touches 1.8 Million In 2025, Led By GCCs & Product Firms
article-image

The service uses a combination of GPS, Wi-Fi, and mobile network signals to pinpoint the caller’s location with accuracy of up to 50 metres.

This is especially helpful in critical situations where calls may drop shortly after connecting, allowing responders to still find the person in need quickly.

Google said the service is designed with strong privacy protections. ELS activates only during emergency calls, is free to use, and does not require any additional apps or hardware.

Importantly, location information is sent directly from the user’s phone to emergency services and is not collected or stored by Google.

Before its full rollout in Uttar Pradesh, the feature was pilot tested for a few months with encouraging results.

Read Also
VIDEO: Call Of Duty Creator Vince Zampella Loses Control Of Speeding Ferrari, Dies In Horrific Fire...
article-image

During this period, ELS supported more than 20 million emergency calls and SMS messages, successfully identifying caller locations even when calls disconnected within seconds.

The system is powered by Android’s machine learning–based Fused Location Provider, which helps deliver accurate locations whether callers are indoors, outdoors, or on the move.

The service works on all compatible Android devices running version 6.0 and above. Once an emergency call is placed, the caller’s location is instantly visible to responders through the UP112 command system, along with routing intelligence provided by Pertsol.

This enables authorities to quickly decide whether police, medical, or fire services are needed and dispatch help without delay.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Best Of 2025: Five Smartphones That Really Hit The Innovation Mark This Year

Best Of 2025: Five Smartphones That Really Hit The Innovation Mark This Year

Google Activates Emergency Location Service On Android In India; UP First To Integrate With 112

Google Activates Emergency Location Service On Android In India; UP First To Integrate With 112

India's IT Job Demand Touches 1.8 Million In 2025, Led By GCCs & Product Firms

India's IT Job Demand Touches 1.8 Million In 2025, Led By GCCs & Product Firms

Realme Pad 3 To Launch In India On January 6 Alongside Realme 16 Pro Series

Realme Pad 3 To Launch In India On January 6 Alongside Realme 16 Pro Series

Unacademy Cuts ESOP Exercise Window For Ex-Employees, Tax Burden Adds To Employee Worries Amid...

Unacademy Cuts ESOP Exercise Window For Ex-Employees, Tax Burden Adds To Employee Worries Amid...