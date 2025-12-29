FPJ Dialogue: 'Thackeray Brothers’ Union Has Won Hearts, Electoral Success Will Follow,' Says Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant speaks on the political impact of the Thackeray cousins’ alliance ahead of the BMC elections | Photo Credits: Salman Ansari

Mumbai, Dec 29: After 20 years of separation, the Thackeray cousins, Uddhav and Raj, announced their formal alliance last week ahead of the BMC elections. Striking an emotional chord with Marathi people, the Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS alliance is expected to give a tough fight to the BJP and Shiv Sena (Shinde).

With a few days left for the much-awaited BMC elections, Shiv Sena (UBT)’s national spokesperson, third-term Member of Parliament from Mumbai South, Arvind Sawant (73), visited the Free Press Journal office on Monday.

Excerpts from the interview:

Q.1 With the two brothers coming together, what political impact will it have on the politics of Mumbai?

A: We are confident that the two brothers coming together is inspiring for the workers on the ground and an emotional booster. We have been in power in the BMC for the longest time. Earlier, the alliance was with the BJP; now with the MNS. The alliance is for the sons of the soil, which does not mean only the Marathi community, but people who have been born and have stayed in Mumbai and Maharashtra for years. Shiv Sena (undivided) is the only political party to start ambulance services; we never see which community or religion the patient is. For providing public services, everyone is the same.

Q.2 How many seats do you expect to win the BMC elections?

A: Instead of going into the number of seats, I will highlight that the alliance of the Thackeray brothers saw a high-magnitude celebration. The MVA had a good win in the Lok Sabha elections last year; however, it lost badly in the state assembly elections. Both elections saw intense celebrations from the people of Maharashtra towards their respective parties. But the alliance of the Thackeray brothers saw a celebration of another level that no other election win had seen. They have won hearts, the most important step. The success will follow.

Q.3 Although MNS has won seats in the past, the party’s electoral performance has been on a downfall.

A: You cannot ignore the power Raj Thackeray has on the ground. The Shiv Sena (UBT) will be the catalyst to turn Raj’s ground power and people’s support into votes.

Q.4 What major works has your party done for Mumbai over the years?

A: Mumbaikars get water 24/7. Nobody realises it is possible because of the Upper Vaitarna Dam. The operation of the dam saw several hurdles, but Thackeray saheb ensured Mumbai gets ample water. The BMC is the most advanced municipality in the country to provide education and health services. BMC-run hospitals and medical colleges (KEM Hospital, Nair Hospital) face national-level competition for admission, primarily due to the quality of super-speciality services provided by BMC hospitals at no cost and the quality of medical education. It was Aaditya Thackeray’s pet project to start BMC-run CBSE and IB schools and virtual education. Unfortunately, the current government is moving towards the privatisation of civic hospital services. They are looting the common man.

Q.5 Will Hindutva continue to be the party’s guiding ideology?

A: Balasaheb Thackeray always said Hindutva is nationalism. Whoever resides in this country, loves the country, and is ready to sacrifice his or her life for the country is a nationalist. We do not promote double standards, like visiting the Church on Christmas Day when party workers are stopping common people from celebrating Christmas. Balasaheb always encouraged workers from all religions to join the party and work for the country.

Q.6 What is your say on the working of the Election Commission? There have been allegations of partiality.

A: I would ask, is the judiciary judicious? The CJI is removed from the nomination committee for the ECI, and one member is a Prime Minister-nominated minister. Constitutionally, we cannot file a court case against the EC. We are moving towards anarchy.

Also Watch:

Q.7 You had resigned from your central ministership on a call from Uddhav Thackeray as the party’s alliance with the BJP broke. Didn’t you think twice before giving away your ministership?

A: The party leader’s call is the last. But I called Prime Minister Narendra Modi six times before formally submitting my resignation. I expected the PM would ask me to speak with Uddhavji, as our alliance with the BJP was for more than 25 years. But there was no effort. There were calculated moves going on for a long time to shunt us away.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/