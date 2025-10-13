 Ghatkopar Business Park Fire: Building’s Firefighting System Was Non-Operational, Mumbai Fire Brigade To Serve Notice
According to the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), the fire originated in the electric duct on the ground floor and spread vertically through the duct to the top floor, producing dense smoke throughout the building. One person suffered minor burns but is in stable condition.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Monday, October 13, 2025, 09:21 PM IST
Major fire in a nine storey commercial complex on LBS Road at Ghatkopar in Mumbai. | FPJ/ Vijay Gohil

A major fire erupted on Monday in the nine-storey Golden Crush Business Park, located near Shreyas Cinema on LBS Road, Ghatkopar. The incident was reported at 2:35 pm, and a Level II fire was declared. Over 200 people were evacuated safely from the smoke-filled building. The blaze was brought under control around 6 pm.

Cause and Damage Assessment

According to the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), the fire originated in the electric duct on the ground floor and spread vertically through the duct to the top floor, producing dense smoke throughout the building. One person suffered minor burns but is in stable condition.

A senior MFB officer said, “The cooling operations will continue overnight. The additional fire officer will inspect the site on Tuesday to conduct a thorough investigation. Had the building’s firefighting system been operational, the fire would not have escalated.”

Business Disruption and Safety Compliance

The ground-plus-nine-storey building will remain closed until repairs and fire safety compliance are completed. Electricity supply has been cut off by Adani Electricity, and businesses will reopen only after all safety norms are met.

The officer added, “It is the responsibility of the owners and occupants to ensure that firefighting systems are functional and maintained regularly. A notice will be issued to the building owner under the Maharashtra Fire Safety and Prevention Act.”

