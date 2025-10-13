Mumbai Police File FIR Against Agent Who Issued Fraudulent Dubai Job Offer To Retired Navy Chief Petty Officer Rakesh Kumar Yadav

The Sahar police have registered an FIR against manpower agent Vinayak Koli for allegedly providing a fake appointment letter to a retired Navy Chief Petty Officer. | Representative image

Mumbai: The Sahar police have registered an FIR against manpower agent Vinayak Koli for allegedly providing a fake appointment letter to a retired Navy Chief Petty Officer, Rakesh Kumar Yadav, 56, in an attempt to send him to Dubai.

Yadav Contacts Former Colleague Koli for Overseas Job

Yadav, who retired in 2008 and previously worked as a seaman, had connected with Koli in 2021 while they were both working for the same company in Nigeria. In August 2025, while seeking a new job, Yadav responded to a WhatsApp job advertisement for an Electro Technical Officer. He discovered one of the contact numbers belonged to Koli, who then assured Yadav of an overseas position with Prayati Shipping Company.

Koli collected Yadav's documents and, on October 9, provided him with an offer letter, an invitation, and a flight ticket from Mumbai to Dubai for the following day. However, on October 10, when Yadav presented the documents at Mumbai International Airport, immigration officers grew suspicious. An inquiry confirmed the offer letter was fraudulent.

