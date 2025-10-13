 NMMC Expands Cancer Screening Across Navi Mumbai To Promote Early Detection Among Women
NMMC Expands Cancer Screening Across Navi Mumbai To Promote Early Detection Among Women

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Monday, October 13, 2025, 09:37 PM IST
NMMC | File Photo

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has intensified its cancer prevention drive by expanding mass screening facilities at 14 locations across the city. These camps operate twice a week every Tuesday and Friday as part of the civic body’s broader campaign to ensure early detection and timely treatment of cancer among women.

Impact and Reach

According to NMMC officials, the initiative has already screened over 70,000 women for various cancers. Of these, seven women have been referred to Tata Memorial Cancer Hospital for further examination and treatment. “Our focus is on ensuring that every woman in Navi Mumbai has easy access to preventive health services,” stated an officer from the Health Department.

Enhanced Cancer Care Facilities

To strengthen cancer care infrastructure, a dedicated chemotherapy unit has been established at Nerul Hospital, equipped with 10 reserved beds for patients. Dr. Javade noted, “Early detection saves lives. We are working to make cancer screening as routine as any other health check-up. With lifestyle-related diseases on the rise, preventive healthcare is essential.”

Awareness Through Community Engagement

The cancer screening initiative was recently highlighted during the Gateway to Navi Mumbai Cyclothon, organized by the National Security Guard (NSG) in honor of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. Participants cycled 40 kilometers from Mumbai to Navi Mumbai and staged street plays (pathnatya) to raise awareness about cervical cancer and the importance of regular screenings.

Municipal Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde emphasised, “Cancer awareness and prevention must become part of our collective civic consciousness. Through initiatives like these, we aim to build a healthier, more informed community. Every effort counts when it comes to saving lives.”

Integrated Approach for Better Health Outcomes

The NMMC combines screening camps, awareness drives, and accessible treatment facilities to ensure timely diagnoses and improved health outcomes for women across Navi Mumbai.

