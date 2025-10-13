Mumbai Coastal Road Accident: Over-Speeding SUV Crashes Into Tunnel Wall Near Worli; Video

The crash site |

On Monday night around 9 pm, a red SUV (MH 02 FE 7080) crashed into the right wall of the Coastal Road tunnel towards Worli, reigniting safety concerns over over-speeding in the tunnel, especially at night. A passerby captured a video showing the vehicle with airbags deployed and emergency lights on. A youth in his twenties was seen exiting the driver’s seat, while the passenger in the front seat appeared trapped due to airbag deployment. Another lady passenger was seen standing near the vehicle.

By 10 pm, the Mumbai Traffic Police confirmed the car had been towed out, but details regarding injuries remain unverified.

Rising Incidents of Over-Speeding

Residents of Breach Candy have raised complaints with authorities, urging enhanced surveillance and strict action against over-speeding motorists on the Coastal Road. This incident follows a series of accidents:

Last week, a speeding car plunged into the Arabian Sea near Worli after breaking the railing.

In July, an 18-year-old driver collided with a pregnant woman’s car late at night, leading to an FIR at Malabar Hill Police Station against Om Manish Poddar for rash driving.

In September, a car fire incident inside the tunnel alarmed commuters and authorities.

Preventive Measures Under Consideration

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is exploring measures to curb accidents on the Coastal Road. Among the proposals is the installation of specially designed speed bumps to reduce over-speeding and enhance tunnel safety. Authorities are reviewing traffic monitoring mechanisms and safety infrastructure upgrades along the tunnel stretch.