BMC Holds Workshop On Air Pollution Mitigation Amid Rising Dust Levels In Mumbai

Mumbai: Rapid development in Mumbai has brought with it several challenges, most notably air pollution caused by dust and emissions from construction activities. To address this growing concern, the BMC has urged developers to adopt effective mitigation measures at construction sites. This call to action was made during a workshop on "Air Pollution Mitigation at Construction Sites," held on Monday at the new administrative building of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) located in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC).

The workshop was jointly organised by BMC and WRI India, with support from the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), India Alliance for Clean Construction (IACC), National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO), CREDAI-MCHI, and the Practice Engineers, Architects and Town Planners Association (PETA). Key attendees included Deputy Commissioner (Environment) Avinash Kate, Executive Engineers Varsha Athalye and Suhas Nemaane, WRI India’s Sandeep Narang, Sensor Specialist Sandeep Madhwal, CREDAI-MCHI CEO Keval Valambhia, NAREDCO Joint Secretary Vishal Thakkar, and PETA President Sandeep Isore.

During the workshop, Kate emphasised the urgent need for strict air pollution control measures at Mumbai’s construction sites amid rapid infrastructure growth. He urged all stakeholders—developers, contractors, engineers, and authorities to closely follow BMC guidelines and work together to ensure a healthy environment for both workers and residents.

Mumbai’s air quality typically deteriorates between October and March due to weather conditions, increased construction activity, road dust, and vehicle emissions. To address this, the BMC has mandated all construction sites to follow a 28-point guideline focused on reducing air pollution.

Additionally, the BMC’s Environment Department, which currently enforces Solid Waste Management (SWM) by-laws, is finalising a stricter by-law with higher penalties set to be enforced from November. This will empower the department to directly penalise construction sites violating dust control norms.

