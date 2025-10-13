Panvel Municipal Corporation To Host Senior Citizens’ Appreciation & Dialogue Programme On October 15

Panvel Municipal Corporation | FPJ

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) will be organizing a Senior Citizens’ Appreciation and Dialogue Programme on Wednesday, October 15.

As part of the event, special lectures will be delivered on Cyber Fraud Awareness by senior IPS officer Dr. Balsing Rajput, and on Legal Rights and Protection for Senior Citizens by Advocate Shrinivas Kshirsagar.

To promote awareness and caution about rise in cybercrimes with senior citizens often becoming easy targets of such frauds. them, Dr. Rajput will deliver a lecture on cyber security from 2:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on October 15 as part of the programme.

Additionally, it is equally important for senior citizens to be aware of their legal rights and protections.

To address this, Adv. Shrinivas Kshirsagar will deliver a legal awareness session from 3:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., covering topics such as rights of senior citizens, property ownership, pension and social security benefits, protection from financial fraud, access to police and administrative assistance, and legal aid and advice — all aimed at ensuring safety, dignity, and empowerment for the elderly.

The event will begin at 10:30 a.m. with registration and a basic health check-up camp for senior citizens.

The programme will be held at Adya Krantiveer Vasudev Balwant Phadke Auditorium, and the Panvel Municipal Corporation has urged senior citizens from across its jurisdiction to attend in large numbers and make the event a success.

