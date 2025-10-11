 Panvel Municipal Corporation To Host ‘Gratitude Dialogue With Senior Citizens’ On October 15
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiPanvel Municipal Corporation To Host ‘Gratitude Dialogue With Senior Citizens’ On October 15

Panvel Municipal Corporation To Host ‘Gratitude Dialogue With Senior Citizens’ On October 15

The Panvel Municipal Corporation will organize a special event titled “Gratitude Dialogue with Senior Citizens” on Wednesday, October 15. The program will take place at the Aadya Krantiveer Vasudev Balwant Phadke Auditorium.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Saturday, October 11, 2025, 09:37 PM IST
article-image
Panvel Municipal Corporation to host a full-day programme celebrating senior citizens with cultural performances, seminars, and health camps | X - @PanvelCorp

Panvel: The Panvel Municipal Corporation will organize a special event titled “Gratitude Dialogue with Senior Citizens” on Wednesday, October 15. The program will take place at the Aadya Krantiveer Vasudev Balwant Phadke Auditorium.

Full-day programme with health camp, seminars, and cultural activities

The event has been planned to commemorate the recently observed International Day of Older Persons, and will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. It will begin with registration and a free health check-up camp for senior citizens.

In view of rising incidents of cyber fraud targeting the elderly, senior police officials will conduct a seminar and interactive session on cyber safety. The program will also feature a lecture on laws and schemes beneficial to senior citizens.

FPJ Shorts
Shocking Scenes! Namibia Stuns South Africa With Historic Four-Wicket Win In A Last-Over Thriller At Windhoek
Shocking Scenes! Namibia Stuns South Africa With Historic Four-Wicket Win In A Last-Over Thriller At Windhoek
Mumbai Crime: DRI Busts International Gold Smuggling Syndicate At CSMI Airport Under ‘Operation Golden Sweep’; 13 Arrested, Gold Worth ₹12.58 Crore Seized
Mumbai Crime: DRI Busts International Gold Smuggling Syndicate At CSMI Airport Under ‘Operation Golden Sweep’; 13 Arrested, Gold Worth ₹12.58 Crore Seized
Mumbai Crime: Anti-Narcotics Cell Seizes Drugs Worth ₹7.01 Crore; 9 Arrested Including Nigerian National In Multi-Location Raids
Mumbai Crime: Anti-Narcotics Cell Seizes Drugs Worth ₹7.01 Crore; 9 Arrested Including Nigerian National In Multi-Location Raids
Panvel Municipal Corporation To Host ‘Gratitude Dialogue With Senior Citizens’ On October 15
Panvel Municipal Corporation To Host ‘Gratitude Dialogue With Senior Citizens’ On October 15

Talent showcase and felicitation ceremony for senior citizens

A highlight of the day will be a Talent Showcase, offering seniors a platform to display their artistic abilities. Performances will include dance, drama, songs, mimicry, poetry recitation, and monologues, followed by a musical evening.

To honor their contributions to society, senior citizen associations within the Panvel Municipal limits will also be felicitated during the program.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Panvel Municipal Corporation To Plant 1.25 Lakh Trees Along Sion–Panvel Highway To Create 'Green...
article-image

PMC appeals for wide participation

The Municipal Corporation has appealed to all senior citizens to attend the event in large numbers. Those interested in participating in the Talent Showcase can register their name and performance category with Public Relations Officer Varsha Kulkarni on mobile number 7715815127 by 5 p.m. on October 14.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Crime: DRI Busts International Gold Smuggling Syndicate At CSMI Airport Under ‘Operation...

Mumbai Crime: DRI Busts International Gold Smuggling Syndicate At CSMI Airport Under ‘Operation...

Mumbai Crime: Anti-Narcotics Cell Seizes Drugs Worth ₹7.01 Crore; 9 Arrested Including Nigerian...

Mumbai Crime: Anti-Narcotics Cell Seizes Drugs Worth ₹7.01 Crore; 9 Arrested Including Nigerian...

Panvel Municipal Corporation To Host ‘Gratitude Dialogue With Senior Citizens’ On October 15

Panvel Municipal Corporation To Host ‘Gratitude Dialogue With Senior Citizens’ On October 15

Mumbai News: 60-Year-Old Patient Regains Normal Life After Western India’s First Robotic Surgery...

Mumbai News: 60-Year-Old Patient Regains Normal Life After Western India’s First Robotic Surgery...

Mumbai News: Mulund Police Register FIR Against Everlasting & Company, Directors For Allegedly...

Mumbai News: Mulund Police Register FIR Against Everlasting & Company, Directors For Allegedly...