Indian Railways Enhances Vande Bharat Express With Advanced Accessibility Features For Divyangjan Passengers

Vande Bharat Express upgrades ensure safe and comfortable travel for Divyangjan passengers with wheelchair access, ramps, and Braille signage | File Photo

Mumbai: Indian Railways has introduced a range of advanced facilities for Divyangjan (persons with disabilities) aboard the Vande Bharat Express trains, including Mumbai Central–Gandhinagar express.

Western Railway Confirms Enhancements

The Western Railway has confirmed that the Vande Bharat Express on this route now features several accessibility enhancements designed to ensure a safe, dignified, and comfortable travel experience for passengers with disabilities.

Key Features for Smooth Travel

Among the key improvements are automatic doors and gently sloped entries to assist smooth boarding and deboarding for wheelchair users. Special ramps have been made available in designated coaches, and doorways are clearly marked with the Divyangjan logo for easy identification.

In a significant step towards fostering inclusive and accessible transportation, Indian Railways has introduced a wide range of state-of-the-art facilities for Divyangjan (persons with disabilities) aboard the Vande Bharat Express trains.



Designated Seating and Safety Measures

Inside the coaches, designated seating areas with extra space have been created to accommodate wheelchair-bound passengers comfortably. These areas are marked with clear signage and are equipped with handrails for added safety. Wheelchair parking spaces have also been introduced to provide greater stability during travel.

Braille Signage for Visually Impaired Passengers

Further promoting accessibility, Braille signage has been installed at critical locations—including seat numbers, coach entrances, and lavatories—to assist visually impaired passengers in navigating the train independently.

Official Statement

“This initiative reflects Indian Railways’ strong commitment to universal accessibility,” said a senior official from Western Railway. “It is a step forward in making train travel not only faster and more comfortable but also inclusive and respectful of all passengers.”

