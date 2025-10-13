 'Operation Golden Sweep': DRI Mumbai Dismantles Gold Smuggling Syndicate Involving Airport Staff At Mumbai; 4 Kg Gold Worth ₹4.64 Crore Seized, 4 Arrested
Two days back, DRI had seized 10.5 kg of gold of 24-karat, valued at Rs 12.58 crore, and arrested 13 persons (8 transit passengers, 2 Airport Staff, 2 handlers and the mastermind of the syndicate).

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Monday, October 13, 2025, 10:24 PM IST
Mumbai: Continuing “Operation Golden Sweep”, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Mumbai busted another gold smuggling syndicate at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International (CSMI) Airport, Mumbai and seized 4 kg foreign-origin gold, valued at Rs 4.64 crore.

The operation led to the arrest of four persons, including an airport staffer, two handlers, and the passenger, who had smuggled the gold, and dismantled a highly organised network operating in Mumbai.

Investigations revealed that members of the syndicate smuggled foreign-origin gold concealed on their persons while travelling from Niamey (Niger) to Mumbai. On arrival, they hid the gold in the aircraft’s overhead cabin baggage compartments. An airport services staffer later retrieved the gold, exited from airport area, and handed it over to handlers for onward delivery through a layer of intermediaries.

Further investigation is underway to identify additional members of the syndicate and trace their transactions.

Through this operation more than 14 kg of smuggled gold, valued at Rs 17 crore, has been seized so far. This operation exposes the growing collusion between airport personnel and organised smuggling syndicates driven by monetary gain, having serious economic and security implications.

The DRI remains steadfast in its mission to protect India’s economic interests and uphold the integrity of its borders against such transnational networks.

