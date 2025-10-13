DRI Mumbai Foils Attempt To Smuggle 20 Metric Tonnes Chinese Firecrackers Worth ₹6.32 Crore At Nhava Sheva Port |

Mumbai: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Mumbai, has seized a large consignment of 20 Metric tonnes of smuggled Chinese-origin firecrackers/ fireworks, valued at Rs 6.32 crore, at Nhava Sheva Port. These fireworks/ firecrackers were smuggled by mis-declaring them as “Leggings” in an attempt to evade detection, agency officials said on Monday.

According to DRI officials, on examination of the consignment, DRI officers found that 95% of the container was filled with concealed Chinese-origin firecrackers/fireworks, hidden behind a superficial layer of leggings placed at the front to disguise the actual contents. In total, approximately 60,000 pieces of firecrackers/fireworks were recovered from the container, which were seized under the relevant provisions of the Customs Act.

In the recent past, DRI had successfully traced, intercepted, and seized around 100 Metric Tonnes of such firecrackers /fireworks, valued at approx Rs. 35 crore, under operation codenamed “Operation Fire Trail. These illicit goods were found concealed in seven containers at Nhava Sheva Port, Mundra Port, and Kandla SEZ.

The import of firecrackers is ‘Restricted’ under Foreign Trade Policy, and requires licences from DGFT and Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) under the Explosive Rules 2008. Firecrackers and fireworks are harmful as they contain banned chemicals like red lead, copper oxide, lithium, etc.

Firecrackers pose a significant risk to public safety, port infrastructure, and the wider logistics supply chain due to their highly combustible nature. The DRI remains committed to its mission of detecting, deterring, and dismantling illicit networks by preventing this illegal, hazardous shipment from entering Indian markets, officials said.

