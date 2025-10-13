 Mumbai News: BMC Installs Bio-Toilets Along Coastal Road To Enhance Public Amenities
FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, October 13, 2025, 09:12 PM IST
Bio toilet on coastal road

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) installed two bio-toilets along the Mumbai Coastal Road on Monday to improve public amenities for tourists and visitors. The first unit is located near the pedestrian underpass opposite Worli Dairy, while the second is near the underpass north of Bindu Madhav Thackeray Chowk on Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan Road.

Septic Tank–Based Bio-System

Since the promenade lacks a sewer line network, the newly installed toilets are equipped with septic tank–based bio-digesters. Kiran Dighavkar, Deputy Municipal Commissioner of Solid Waste Management, stated, “These facilities have bio-digester tanks (3,500 litres) developed by DRDO, which internally process biological waste, eliminating the need for underground sewer lines. They are fully solar-powered and do not require external electricity.”

Bio toilet on coastal road

Accessibility and Women-Friendly Features

Each bio-toilet has 11 seats and is accessible to persons with disabilities. The facilities also feature a sanitary pad incinerator and a sanitary pad vending machine to support female visitors. While four bio-toilets were initially planned along the Coastal Road, only two are operational, with the remaining two expected within 15 days, officials said.

Mumbai Coastal Road: A Popular Seafront Promenade

The 7.47-km Coastal Road promenade, stretching from Priyadarshini Park to the Worli end of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, is more than twice the length of Marine Drive (3.5 km) and has become a major attraction for Mumbaikars. Two sections were inaugurated on August 15: a 2.75-km stretch from Tata Garden to Haji Ali and a 2.5-km segment between Lovegrove Nullah and B.M. Thackeray Chowk. Footfall has steadily increased since the monsoon.

