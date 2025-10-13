Mumbai News: Major Blaze Erupts At Golden Crush Business Park In Ghatkopar; Firefighting Underway - Video

Mumbai News: Major Blaze Erupts At Golden Crush Business Park In Ghatkopar; Firefighting Underway | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: A major fire has erupted in a nine storey commercial building 'Golden Crush Business Park in Ghatkopar. The incident was reported at 2.35 pm and a level II fire has been declared. The building is located near Shreyas Cinema on LBS Road, a traffic congested area in the eastern suburbs.

As per the report from BMC disaster management cell, the blaze erupted from the ground floor of the commercial building. Fire engines from the Mumbai Fire Brigade, staff from local ward, staff from Adani Electricity and an ambulance have been rushed on the spot.

The fire fighting is underway. More details are awaited.

Fire At #Ghatkopar



Ghatkopar Ke Gold Crest Business Park Me Lagi Aag pic.twitter.com/VLUI83zi0b — Gallinews India (@gallinews) October 13, 2025

About Another Incident

In another incident today, a major fire erupted in wee hours the scrapyard located at CST Road, Kapadia Nagar, Kurla West. The incident was reported at 2.43 am and the fire was doused at 7.24 am.

The fire had confined to the stock of automobiles spare parts, tyres, and electric installations in around 3000 sq ft area. Around 15 to 20 galas- the ground plus one story structures were engulfed in the blaze. The officials are investigating the cause of the blaze.

