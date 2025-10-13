Maharashtra News: MSRTC Employees To Receive ₹6,000 Diwali Grant Along with Salary Arrears, Announces Deputy CM Shinde

In a major Diwali boost, around 85,000 employees and officers of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) will receive a Diwali grant of Rs 6,000 each, along with salary arrears under the new pay revision. The announcement was made by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during a meeting with MSRTC employee unions at Sahyadri Guest House, Mumbai.

Salary Arrears and Festival Advances

The government will provide Rs 65 crore every month to the corporation for disbursing salary arrears from 2020 to 2024, alongside regular monthly pay. Additionally, eligible employees will receive a Diwali advance of Rs 12,500 each, similar to previous years.

Deputy CM Shinde said, “Despite challenges caused by heavy rains in parts of the state, the government is committed to supporting farmers. At the same time, it is important that ST employees too celebrate a happy Diwali. Hence, the government has decided to extend this financial support.”

Financial Strengthening of MSRTC

The government is also working to strengthen MSRTC financially and increase its revenue. Plans include developing MSRTC properties under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model to ensure sustainable growth.

Sanction and Officials Present

Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik informed that the state has sanctioned Rs 51 crore for the Diwali grant, while the corporation has requested an additional Rs 54 crore to cover festival advances for interested employees.

Other officials present at the meeting included: Principal Secretary to the Deputy CM Navin Sona, Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) Omprakash Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary (Transport) Sanjay Sethi, MSRTC Managing Director Dr. Madhav Kusekar, Joint Secretary Rajendra Holkar, Representatives of various employee unions