 Maharashtra News: MSRTC Employees To Receive ₹6,000 Diwali Grant Along with Salary Arrears, Announces Deputy CM Shinde
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra News: MSRTC Employees To Receive ₹6,000 Diwali Grant Along with Salary Arrears, Announces Deputy CM Shinde

Maharashtra News: MSRTC Employees To Receive ₹6,000 Diwali Grant Along with Salary Arrears, Announces Deputy CM Shinde

The government will provide Rs 65 crore every month to the corporation for disbursing salary arrears from 2020 to 2024, alongside regular monthly pay. Additionally, eligible employees will receive a Diwali advance of Rs 12,500 each, similar to previous years.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Monday, October 13, 2025, 09:51 PM IST
article-image

In a major Diwali boost, around 85,000 employees and officers of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) will receive a Diwali grant of Rs 6,000 each, along with salary arrears under the new pay revision. The announcement was made by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during a meeting with MSRTC employee unions at Sahyadri Guest House, Mumbai.

Salary Arrears and Festival Advances

The government will provide Rs 65 crore every month to the corporation for disbursing salary arrears from 2020 to 2024, alongside regular monthly pay. Additionally, eligible employees will receive a Diwali advance of Rs 12,500 each, similar to previous years.

Deputy CM Shinde said, “Despite challenges caused by heavy rains in parts of the state, the government is committed to supporting farmers. At the same time, it is important that ST employees too celebrate a happy Diwali. Hence, the government has decided to extend this financial support.”

FPJ Shorts
West Bengal News: Durgapur Rape Victim’s Father To Take Back Her Daughter To Odisha - VIDEO
West Bengal News: Durgapur Rape Victim’s Father To Take Back Her Daughter To Odisha - VIDEO
'Bhai Bahut Aage Daal Rahe Ho!': Kuldeep Yadav Smiles At A Fan's Cheeky Remark During IND Vs WI 2nd Test Match; Video
'Bhai Bahut Aage Daal Rahe Ho!': Kuldeep Yadav Smiles At A Fan's Cheeky Remark During IND Vs WI 2nd Test Match; Video
Mumbai Coastal Road Accident: Over-Speeding SUV Crashes Into Tunnel Wall Near Worli; Video
Mumbai Coastal Road Accident: Over-Speeding SUV Crashes Into Tunnel Wall Near Worli; Video
Haryana IPS Officer’s Suicide Case: Punjab SC Panel 'Dissatisfied' Over Police SIT Report
Haryana IPS Officer’s Suicide Case: Punjab SC Panel 'Dissatisfied' Over Police SIT Report

Financial Strengthening of MSRTC

The government is also working to strengthen MSRTC financially and increase its revenue. Plans include developing MSRTC properties under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model to ensure sustainable growth.

Read Also
Mumbai News: Terrorist Angle Rules Out In Navy Nagar Rifle Theft Case; Police Say 'Brothers Stole...
article-image

Sanction and Officials Present

Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik informed that the state has sanctioned Rs 51 crore for the Diwali grant, while the corporation has requested an additional Rs 54 crore to cover festival advances for interested employees.

Other officials present at the meeting included: Principal Secretary to the Deputy CM Navin Sona, Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) Omprakash Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary (Transport) Sanjay Sethi, MSRTC Managing Director Dr. Madhav Kusekar, Joint Secretary Rajendra Holkar, Representatives of various employee unions

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Coastal Road Accident: Over-Speeding SUV Crashes Into Tunnel Wall Near Worli; Video

Mumbai Coastal Road Accident: Over-Speeding SUV Crashes Into Tunnel Wall Near Worli; Video

'Operation Golden Sweep': DRI Mumbai Dismantles Gold Smuggling Syndicate Involving Airport Staff At...

'Operation Golden Sweep': DRI Mumbai Dismantles Gold Smuggling Syndicate Involving Airport Staff At...

Congress To Meet Maharashtra Election Commissioner Over Alleged Poll Irregularities; NCP Leader...

Congress To Meet Maharashtra Election Commissioner Over Alleged Poll Irregularities; NCP Leader...

Navi Mumbai News: Five Including Four Children Injured In Stray Dog Rampage In Taloja Village; Video

Navi Mumbai News: Five Including Four Children Injured In Stray Dog Rampage In Taloja Village; Video

Maharashtra News: MSRTC Employees To Receive ₹6,000 Diwali Grant Along with Salary Arrears,...

Maharashtra News: MSRTC Employees To Receive ₹6,000 Diwali Grant Along with Salary Arrears,...