Bombay HC Directs Missing Persons Cell To Update Wife Every 2 Months On Probe Into Husband’s Disappearance Since 2022

Bombay High Court orders regular updates for the wife of Ganesh More, missing since August 2022

Mumbai, Dec 01: The Bombay High Court has directed the Missing Persons Cell to keep a woman regularly informed about the investigation into the disappearance of her husband, Ganesh More, who has been missing since 30 August 2022.

Habeas Corpus Petition Disposed of With Directions

A bench of Justices Bharati Dangre and Shyam Chandak passed the order on 26 November while disposing of her habeas corpus (produce person in court) petition.

Wife Alleges Family Disputes, Pressure on Husband

The petitioner, who married More on 4 August 2020, told the court that the couple had known each other since 2004, when she was his student. She alleged that her husband’s family members were unhappy with their relationship and that he often felt “cheated” by his brothers over his share in family properties. According to her, he had written letters seeking his rightful share but no action was taken, leaving him “under a lot of pressure.”

Petitioner Suspects In-Laws; Claims Police Negligence

She claimed her in-laws “engaged in foul games” to separate the couple and expressed an apprehension that they may have abducted him. The woman also accused the Ulhasnagar police of failing to act promptly on her complaint, despite naming her husband’s relatives as suspects.

Court Reviews 40-Page Crime Branch Report

The court went through the several reports received — first from Ulhasnagar police and later from the Thane Crime Branch — after the probe was transferred. The latest 40-page report, dated 13 August 2025, submitted in court, detailed the extensive steps taken to trace More. This included physical identification exercises, circulation of photographs, technical surveillance, and scanning CCTV footage. However, the court noted that “unfortunately, till date the petitioner’s husband could not be traced.”

Search Still Ongoing, Crime Branch Tells Court

The Crime Branch informed the bench that the search was still underway. Recording this assurance, the court said the petition need not remain pending indefinitely, particularly since the State has established a Missing Persons Cell at every police station.

Wife Granted Liberty to Share New Information

The bench granted the petitioner liberty to approach the Cell — headed by the ACP, Ulhasnagar — with any fresh information, and directed the Cell to update her every two months.

Court Flags Multiple FIRs; Cautions Against Fresh Ones Without Grounds

The court also noted that the petitioner, “in a state of anxiety,” had lodged seven FIRs against her in-laws and even one against her missing husband under Section 376 IPC for rape. It cautioned her against filing further FIRs on the same issue without material backing her allegations, while clarifying that existing complaints must be taken to their logical conclusion.

