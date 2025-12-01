Mumbai Sessions Court Acquits 37-Year-Old Father Accused Of Giving Ratol-Laced Ice Cream To 3 Children; Cites Major Gaps In Prosecution Case

A Mumbai sessions court acquits a man accused of poisoning his three children with Ratol-laced ice cream in 2021 | File Image

Mumbai, Dec 01: A Mumbai sessions court has acquitted a 37-year-old man accused of giving ice cream laced with rat poison to his three children in 2021, an incident in which one child died and two survived. He was cleared after his wife and family members did not support the prosecution’s version.

FIR Alleged Ratol Mixed in Ice Cream

According to the FIR lodged by the mother, Mohammad Ali Naushad Ali Ansari allegedly mixed Ratol poison into the ice cream he gave to his daughter Alina and sons Alishan and Arman following frequent marital quarrels. Alishan later died during treatment.

Accused Claimed It Was an Accident

In his police statement, Ansari said he was distressed by ongoing fights with his wife and had suicidal thoughts. On the day of the incident, while taking the children to Bainganwadi, his younger daughter demanded ice cream. With no money and carrying a tube of Ratol, he handed it to the children in the darkness, he claimed.

Mother Denies Alleging Husband Mixed Poison

The mother testified that on 25 June 2021, the children returned home complaining of stomach pain, which worsened throughout the day. She and her husband took them to Sion Hospital, where Alishan died on the third day of treatment, while Alina and Arman were discharged after four to five days. In court, however, she denied ever stating that her husband had given the children poisoned ice cream.

Prosecution Witnesses Fail to Support Case

The prosecution examined 11 witnesses, including the surviving children, their mother, her sisters, and police personnel. None of the family members supported the allegations. The court also noted that the medical officer admitted the cause of death on the certificate was incorrect and that key evidence had not been preserved.

Court Says Prosecution ‘Miserably Failed’ to Prove Case

Finding major gaps in the investigation and no reliable link between the accused and the alleged act, the court held that the prosecution had “miserably failed” to prove its case and granted the man the benefit of doubt.

