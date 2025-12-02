Mumbai Crime Journalist J Dey Murder Case: Bombay HC To Hear Appeals Filed By Chhota Rajan And 8 Others From January 3

Mumbai senior crime journalist Jyotirmoy Dey | FIle Photo

Mumbai, Dec 01: The Bombay High Court will begin hearing from 3 January 2026 the appeals filed by gangster Chhota Rajan and eight others challenging their conviction in the 2011 murder of senior journalist Jyotirmoy Dey.

Matter Fixed for Final Hearing in January 2026

A bench of Justices Bharati Dangre and Shyam Chandak kept the matter for final hearing in January 2026, in view of the SC order during the hearing in bail pleas of some of the accused.

Appeals to Be Listed After Christmas Vacation

On Monday, the court noted that the matter was ready for final hearing and directed that the appeals be listed after the Christmas vacation. The court was informed that all accused are currently in jail, except one who had been acquitted earlier.

Nine Convicts Challenge 2018 Life Sentence

A total of nine convicts have filed appeals against their 2018 conviction by the special MCOCA court, which had sentenced Rajan and others to life imprisonment. During Monday’s hearing, the High Court also recorded that four of the convicts had earlier sought bail, but their pleas were rejected in October 2024. Another accused had withdrawn his bail plea in July.

Third Bail Plea Rejected; No Change in Circumstances

The applicant in the present bail matter admitted that the plea had been rejected twice before. “This is the third bail plea. However, there is no change in circumstances except that he continues to be incarcerated,” the bench observed, noting that it saw no reason to reconsider bail at this stage.

HC Says Only Option Now Is Final Hearing

The court added that the “only option” was to proceed with the final hearings. “In view of apex court directions, list for final hearing,” the judges ordered. It added, “Since we are approaching Christmas vacation and our board is filled with final hearing matters till Dec 24.”

Veteran Journalist Dey Shot Dead in 2011

Dey, 64, a veteran crime journalist, was shot dead by motorcycle-borne assailants in Powai on 11 June 2011. The prosecution said Rajan ordered the hit after being angered by Dey’s reporting and suspecting him of favouring a rival gang.

Also Watch:

HC Earlier Observed Conspiracy Was Meticulously Planned

In its October order rejecting bail, the High Court had held that convicts Nilesh Shedge, Sachin Gaikwad, Abhijit Shinde, and Mangesh Aagvane were “active participants” in an organised syndicate and part of a “meticulously planned conspiracy” to eliminate Dey.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/