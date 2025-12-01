Mumbai News: BMC Receives 45,000 EVM Units Ahead Of Civic Elections

BMC Receives 45,000 EVM Units Ahead Of Civic Elections | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday said it has received 20,000 control units and 25,000 ballot units of Electronic Voting Machines to prepare for the upcoming civic body elections.

The State Election Commission (SEC) has allotted these units to the BMC, which have been stored under tight police security at the civic warehouses in Vikhroli and Kandivali, according to a release.

Representatives of various political parties were present during the storage process, the BMC said.

The Vikhroli EVM warehouse at Varsha Nagar, located on the ground floor of the BMC School Complex, has received 10,800 control units and 13,500 ballot units. The Kandivali warehouse, situated on the ground floor of the Culture Complex at Thakur Complex, holds 9,200 control units and 11,500 ballot units.

Read Also BMC Issues Comprehensive 28-Point Guidelines To Control Air Pollution Across Mumbai

The civic body said that the preparations for the 2025 polls are being carried out in a phased and coordinated manner.

Notably, the SEC has not yet announced the schedule for the municipal corporation elections, including Mumbai.

"Availability of EVMs is a crucial milestone, and this stage has now been completed. Adequate security arrangements have been put in place at both storage locations," the release stated.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)