Maharashtra Govt's Diwali Gift For Mumbaikars: Document Adjudication Now Allowed At Any Stamp Office In City

Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule | File Photo

Mumbai: In a major relief for citizens, professionals, and business owners, the Maharashtra Revenue Department has announced that document adjudication can now be carried out at any stamp office within Mumbai and its suburbs, regardless of regional jurisdiction.

Until now, residents and establishments were required to register documents only at the stamp office under whose jurisdiction their property or business fell. This territorial restriction has now been officially removed.

With this reform, citizens can now complete the adjudication of various documents—including property agreements, rental contracts, inheritance deeds, and other important papers—at any of the six stamp offices in Mumbai: Borivali, Kurla, Andheri, Mumbai City, and the two offices of the Chief Stamp Officer located near the Old Custom House.

Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule has described this as a citizen-friendly step that will save time, reduce unnecessary travel, and streamline the administrative process.

A government gazette notification regarding this decision has been officially issued.

