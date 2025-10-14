Mumbai Bids A Heartfelt Goodbye To Iconic BEST CNG Bus After 15 Years On The Road

Bus enthusiasts gathered to bid farewell to Mumbai’s iconic Ashok Leyland JNNURM CNG buses before their retirement | File Photo

Mumbai: In a heartfelt tribute to a bygone era of Mumbai’s public transport, a group of around 23 bus enthusiasts gathered on Saturday, October 11, to bid farewell to one of the last remaining full-size Ashok Leyland JNNURM CNG buses in the BEST fleet.

The farewell ride marked the near end of a significant chapter in Mumbai’s bus history, as these iconic non-AC buses—once seen as symbols of modernization—are now making way for a new generation of electric vehicles. The last bus of this series, known as 1864, is scheduled to go off the road on October 25 after completing its codal life of 15 years.

According to a BEST bus enthusiast, the farewell was originally planned for bus number 1864 from Malvani Depot, the last of its series and scheduled to be retired on October 25 after completing its codal life.

However, due to a last-minute engine issue in 1864, BEST arranged for an alternative—bus number 1948 from Gorai Depot—which served as the stand-in for the celebration. Bus 1948 was later retired on October 13, while another in the series, bus 1949, is scheduled for scrapping on October 17 after completing its codal life.

A Ride Through Memory Lane

The day began with a ceremonial send-off at Malvani Depot. The bus was adorned with garlands, ribbons, and laminated photographs of the model, contributed by enthusiast Gandharva. A traditional coconut-breaking ritual was performed, followed by cake-cutting, felicitation of depot staff, and group photographs capturing the moment of nostalgia.

Organized meticulously by enthusiasts Azharuddin Kazi, Sumedh Tambe, Rupak Dhakate, and Sahil Pusalkar, the event included a specially curated route traversing iconic parts of the city—some of which had never been served by this model before.

The journey began from Malvani and passed through scenic and symbolic landmarks including Aarey Colony, Mumbai International and Domestic Airports, the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, and the newly opened Mumbai Coastal Road.

The group took a break at Mantralaya Bus Station, where snacks were served and photographs taken. Participants wore custom-designed T-shirts featuring a 3D rendering of the bus and the names of their favorite depots, adding a personalized touch to the occasion.

Symbol of an Era

First introduced in 2009 under the JNNURM scheme, BEST procured 550 full-size and 250 midi Ashok Leyland BS3 CNG buses to upgrade Mumbai’s aging fleet. At the time, they were considered highly advanced, featuring LED destination displays, wide rear doors, improved suspension, and a refined Ashok Leyland engine. These buses set a new benchmark for urban transport in the city, ushering in a more comfortable and modern commuting experience.

Bus enthusiast Neeraj summed up the emotional significance of the buses: “JNNURM buses were the modern buses of our childhood. Their look, comfort, and the powerful Leyland engine made every ride memorable. Speeding on the Sea Link or cruising through the city felt like an experience. While electric buses are the future, these buses were our past — and a glorious one at that.”

Rupak Dhakate, whose home depot is Malvani, expressed personal satisfaction at being able to give the buses a proper farewell : “We couldn't bid goodbye to the last Viking from our depot, so this event was extra special. From the engine’s roar to the breeze through the drop-down windows — nothing compares. It was an emotional ride.”

Final Lap

According to Sahil, The bus continued its farewell journey past CST and BEST's historic Electric House-Colaba bus Depot. From there, the return trip included the Eastern Freeway, Santacruz-Chembur Link Road, and the recently reconstructed Gokhale Bridge before returning to Malvani Depot.

The final segment of the journey was both celebratory and solemn, as the iconic bus made its last rounds through the city it had served faithfully for over a decade.

With support from BEST officials and coordination from dedicated fans, the event stood as a testament to the deep emotional connection Mumbai's citizens share with their city’s buses—more than just transport, these machines are memories on wheels.

BEST bus enthusiast Sahil further stated that Ashok Leyland JNNURM buses will always hold a special place in the hearts of Mumbai’s commuters and bus enthusiasts alike.

As the city embraces a cleaner, greener fleet, the echoes of the Leyland engine and the thrill of open windows on a sea-facing ride will live on in the memories of those who grew up with them. “Change is the only constant, but some rides are truly unforgettable,” he said.

