‘Turning Point In Mumbai’s Public Transport Story’: Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora Praises Metro 3 For Easing Traffic & Cutting Travel Time

Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora took to Instagram to share his experience on the newly inaugurated Mumbai Metro Line 3 (Aqua Line), calling it a 'decisive step towards decongesting our roads and elevating Mumbai’s infrastructure.'

Sharing a short video from his metro ride, Deora described the project as “Mumbai’s newest lifeline roaring to life”, and praised Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for their vision in bringing the project to completion.

‘Transforming Motorable Mumbai into Metro Mumbai’

In his post, Deora wrote, “After much discussion, obstruction, and finally construction, our city has taken a decisive step towards decongesting our roads.”

He added that the Aqua Line represents Mumbai’s transition towards becoming a global city, stating, “Here’s to seeing more of our metro network in action, transforming Motorable Mumbai into Metro Mumbai.”

‘Traffic Problem Saying Goodbye to Us Forever’

In the video, Deora highlighted how the Aqua Line, connecting Aarey to Cuffe Parade, will help ease pressure on the city’s suburban rail network and major arterial roads. “This is going to completely decongest our suburban rail network and our roads, a huge boon for the average commuter,” he said.

He also pointed out that while motorists benefited from infrastructure like the Coastal Road, Atal Setu and Eastern Freeway, the metro provides much-needed relief for daily train and bus commuters.

A Call to Embrace Public Transport

Deora revealed that his metro journey from Churchgate to Grant Road, a trip that usually takes 25 to 30 minutes by road, took just 10 minutes by metro. “I urge every Mumbaikar to use this, help us decongest our roads, and fight global warming,” he said.

Appreciating that the project overcame multiple delays and political challenges, Deora concluded by calling the Metro Line 3 launch a “turning point in Mumbai’s public transport story.”