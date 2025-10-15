Mumbai News: Byculla Cable-Stayed East-West Connector Now 72% Complete, Deadline Extended To May 2026

The Byculla cable-stayed East-West Connector redevelopment reaches 72% completion; new deadline set for May 2026 | File Photo

Mumbai: Work on the much-anticipated cable-stayed Byculla East-West Connector has reached 72% completion. Originally targeted for completion in October 2023, the timeline was pushed to July 2024 and later to October 2025 due to challenges in relocating underground utilities and clearing encroachments along the route.

Now, in a further setback, the timeline has been extended by an additional seven months, with the bridge expected to be fully operational by May 2026.

Historic Bridge Declared Unsafe By IIT Bombay Audit

The 103-year-old 'Y'-shaped bridge in Byculla, built in 1922 and passing over Sandhurst Road and Byculla stations, is currently redeveloped after being declared unsafe and dilapidated in a structural audit by IIT Bombay following the Gokhale Bridge collapse in 2018.

The reconstruction is being undertaken by the Maharashtra Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation (MRIDC) in collaboration with the BMC. The new bridge will span 916 metres (including approach roads), rise to 9.70 metres, and feature an eight-lane roadway upgraded from the existing six lanes to enhance traffic flow. The project is estimated to cost Rs 287 crore.

Phased Construction To Minimise Traffic Disruptions

The phased reconstruction of the bridge began in December 2021, to minimise traffic disruptions. New bridges are currently being built parallel to the existing structure, and once complete, traffic will be seamlessly diverted onto the new lanes.

New Features To Enhance Commuter Experience

Following the diversion, one span of the old bridge will be dismantled and integrated with the new cable-stayed bridge, as confirmed by officials. Additionally, the new bridge will feature a selfie point, allowing the public to enjoy panoramic views of the cityscape. A senior civic official confirmed that as per the new deadline the work is now expected to be completed by May 2026.

