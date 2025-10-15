Mumbai News: MMRDA Scraps ₹300 Crore Bollywood-Themed Installations Project Below Metro 2B In Bandra Following Citizen Opposition

Bollywood theme installations below Metro 2A, Bandra | File Photo

Mumbai: Nearly a year after the citizens strongly opposed the Rs 300 crore Bollywood-themed installations below the Metro 2B line from Bandra to Juhu, the MMRDA has finally scrapped the project.

The decision was made on Tuesday in the meeting held by Mumbai Suburban Guardian Minister and local MLA Ashish Shelar and MMRDA officials. However, the metallic installations already erected on the SV Road will continue to be there.

Official Statement

“The decision was taken considering the objections raised by the residents,” an official from Minister Shelar’s office said. “The decision was taken in the meeting held with the guardian minister on Tuesday. We have got the orders verbally. The exact reasons behind the project cancellations will be known after we receive minutes of the meeting,” said a senior MMRDA officer privy to the project.

The officer said that the 4-5 metallic ode to Bollywood installations that are erected were part of the pilot project and will not be removed.

Citizens’ Campaign

The residents of Bandra, Khar, Santacruz and Juhu West had launched an online signature campaign in December 2024, demanding the cancellation of the installations on an immediate basis.

The locals called the installations ghastly, an eyesore and a project to please a contractor. Instead, the citizens demand that the MMRDA plant shrubs to beautify the Metro corridors, which will be soothing to the eyes and increase greenery.

Activist Reaction

The FPJ had consistently reported on the citizens’ protest. Naazish Shah, a citizen activist from Bandra, who was at the forefront of this campaign said, “Finally, we won. Our protest started with the signature campaign, letters to MMRDA, BMC and MLA. Representations were also made to MMRDA by activists from Citizens for Environment and Civic Action. We also brought it up in the ALM meeting chaired by Ashish Shelar. All our objections were heard and recorded. It was all wasteful expenditure of the public money. We hope the authorities plant shrubs instead.”

Political Comment

Former corporator from Bandra, Congress’s Asif Zakaria said, “Finally, better sense prevailed. This is a victory for citizens’ voices.”

