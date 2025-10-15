Mumbai Metro Line 3 Sees Steady Rise In Ridership After Final Phase Launch; Officials Optimistic About Reducing Local Train Load |

The newly launched final phase of Mumbai Metro Line 3 is already making a significant impact, with daily ridership witnessing a consistent increase. On Monday, the total ridership was recorded at 1,64,877, while by 9 PM on Tuesday, the number had already reached 1,66,377. Officials estimate that by the end of the day, Tuesday’s total ridership could touch 1.75 lakh, indicating a potential increase of nearly 10,000 passengers in just one day.

This surge in numbers comes less than a week after the inauguration of the final phase of Metro Line 3 — also known as the Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ corridor. The sharp rise in commuter numbers has been welcomed by officials, who see it as a strong indication of the corridor's growing popularity among daily travelers.

Authorities believe that if this upward trend continues, the load on local trains in the corresponding sections could reduce by up to 15% in the near future. This would come as a significant relief to Mumbai’s already overburdened suburban rail network.

"Recording over 1.66 lakh riders by 9 PM itself is a clear sign that commuters are opting for the Metro as a faster, more convenient alternative. We are very encouraged by this response," a senior Metro official said.

Metro Line 3 plays a crucial role in connecting the southern and northern parts of the city, offering a seamless and comfortable travel option for thousands of daily commuters.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/