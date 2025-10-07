Mumbai Accident: 1 Killed, 6 Others Injured As Speeding Tempo Traveller Crashes Into BEST Bus In Dadar | IANS

Mumbai: A speeding tempo traveller crashed into a BEST bus and two other vehicles in Dadar late Sunday night, killing one and injuring six, including three brothers. The victim was identified as Shahabuddin Zainulabdeen Shaikh, 37, a clothes vendor, said the Shivaji Park police, adding that medical examination confirmed that the driver, Sandesh Kumbhar, 27, was driving under the influence of alcohol.

Details

Preliminary investigation revealed that Kumbhar, a resident of Wadala, was driving in a rash and negligent manner. According to BEST, the fatal mishap occurred around 11.30 pm near the Dadar Plaza bus stop, when a tempo traveller, heading towards Shivaji Park, lost control. It collided with the front right side of a BEST bus that was en route to Pratiksha Nagar from the Worli depot.

After crashing into the bus, the tempo traveller also struck a taxi and another tourist vehicle, damaging both. “The impact caused the bus to veer left, hitting pedestrians and passengers waiting at the stop. Shahabuddin, a pedestrian, died on the spot,” said an official.

Those injured were identified as brothers Rahul Padale, 30, Rohit Padale, 33, and Akshay Padale, 25. The remaining three are Vidya Mote, 30, Abhishek Rautkar, 24, and Abdul Nadir, 23. While Nadir is from Wadala, the rest are from Sion. They were immediately rushed to Sion Hospital with the help of the bus conductor and local police personnel. The police have registered a case of accidental death against Kumbhar.

