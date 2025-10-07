 Mumbai Hit-And-Run Case: 21-Year-Old Ruia College Student Dies After Being Abandoned On Road Following Accident At Sion
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMumbai Hit-And-Run Case: 21-Year-Old Ruia College Student Dies After Being Abandoned On Road Following Accident At Sion

Mumbai Hit-And-Run Case: 21-Year-Old Ruia College Student Dies After Being Abandoned On Road Following Accident At Sion

A 21-year-old college student, Mayur Kishor Rai, pursuing his undergraduate studies at Ruia College in Matunga, tragically died in a hit-and-run accident on the evening of October 4. The incident occurred near the Sion Bridge incline on Dr. B.A. Road, Sion East. The Sion Police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.

Avadhut KharadeUpdated: Tuesday, October 07, 2025, 11:09 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai Hit-And-Run Case: 21-Year-Old Ruia College Student Dies After Being Abandoned On Road Following Accident At Sion | Collegedunia

Mumbai: A 21-year-old college student, Mayur Kishor Rai, pursuing his undergraduate studies at Ruia College in Matunga, tragically died in a hit-and-run accident on the evening of October 4. The incident occurred near the Sion Bridge incline on Dr. B.A. Road, Sion East. The Sion Police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.

About The Incident

According to the FIR, Mayur, a resident of Lallubhai Compound in Mankhurd, lived with his family and used to commute to college on a KTM Duke 250 motorcycle (MH-03-EJ-5365) registered in his sister Deepa’s name. On the day of the incident, Mayur left for college on the bike and informed his mother, Sunita Rai,45, a social worker, around 6:30 PM that he was on his way home.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai’s ‘Fully Digital’ International Airport Set For October 8 Inauguration By PM Modi;...
article-image

However, at around 8:15 PM, Sunita received a call from an unknown person using Mayur’s mobile, informing her that his bike had met with an accident near Sion Bridge.

FPJ Shorts
VIDEO: Lion Savagely Mauls Lioness During Violent Fight In Gujarat's Gir Forest
VIDEO: Lion Savagely Mauls Lioness During Violent Fight In Gujarat's Gir Forest
Passenger Vehicle Retail Sales Shoot Up 35% During Navratri ,Registrations Grow 6%: FADA
Passenger Vehicle Retail Sales Shoot Up 35% During Navratri ,Registrations Grow 6%: FADA
JNVST Admission 2026: Registration Process For Class 9 & 11 Ends Today; Check Eligibility Criteria Here
JNVST Admission 2026: Registration Process For Class 9 & 11 Ends Today; Check Eligibility Criteria Here
US: Medical Helicopter Crashes On Sacramento Highway, Causing Major Traffic Delays
US: Medical Helicopter Crashes On Sacramento Highway, Causing Major Traffic Delays

The family rushed to the location by taxi but could not find Mayur at the spot. While on their way to Sion Hospital, they spotted his motorcycle near the zebra crossing on Dr. B.A. Road, where police were already present. Upon getting down from the taxi, the family found Mayur lying unconscious beside a small tempo.

An ambulance called by the police arrived shortly, and Mayur was rushed to Sion Hospital. Unfortunately, the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

According to traffic police patrolling the area, some bystanders had informed them about the accident and mentioned that an injured person was being taken to the hospital in a tempo. The tempo in question bore the registration number MH-48-CB-3469.

Read Also
Mithibai College Evacuated After Parents Clash Over 75% Attendance Rule
article-image

Investigations revealed that after the accident, local bystanders had placed the injured Mayur in the tempo for transportation. However, when no one accompanied him to the hospital, the frightened tempo driver allegedly offloaded Mayur near the zebra crossing and left him there unattended.

Police have filed a case against the unknown vehicle driver for causing death by negligent and rash driving, under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Motor Vehicles Act. Efforts are ongoing to identify the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

JNVST Admission 2026: Registration Process For Class 9 & 11 Ends Today; Check Eligibility Criteria...

JNVST Admission 2026: Registration Process For Class 9 & 11 Ends Today; Check Eligibility Criteria...

US Denies Visa To Indian Student Awarded ₹89 Lakh Columbia Scholarship After Social Media...

US Denies Visa To Indian Student Awarded ₹89 Lakh Columbia Scholarship After Social Media...

Mumbai Hit-And-Run Case: 21-Year-Old Ruia College Student Dies After Being Abandoned On Road...

Mumbai Hit-And-Run Case: 21-Year-Old Ruia College Student Dies After Being Abandoned On Road...

Mithibai College Evacuated After Parents Clash Over 75% Attendance Rule

Mithibai College Evacuated After Parents Clash Over 75% Attendance Rule

Panvel News: CKTT NSS Launches Village Cleanliness Drive In Nhavkhar To Mark Ramsheth Thakur’s...

Panvel News: CKTT NSS Launches Village Cleanliness Drive In Nhavkhar To Mark Ramsheth Thakur’s...