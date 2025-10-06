 Mithibai College Evacuated After Parents Clash Over 75% Attendance Rule
The incident began when some students were reportedly denied permission to sit for exams due to missing the 75% attendance requirement. In several cases, students were short by only 2–3%, angering parents who gathered outside the principal’s office to demand leniency.

Mumbai, October 4: Chaos erupted at Mithibai College on Friday when parents of degree students protested the mandatory 75% attendance policy, prompting the management to call in the Juhu police. The situation escalated to the point that the college had to be evacuated, though no official complaint has been filed.

Students Barred Over Minimal Attendance Shortfall

Two mothers allegedly kicked the principal’s office door when denied entry, and security personnel attempting to intervene were also reportedly manhandled. The confrontation escalated further when family members of staff joined, resulting in at least one injury.

Police Called to Restore Order

The Juhu police confirmed their presence was precautionary due to the large crowd, stating, “No one approached us to file a complaint. We sent the police because in crowded places, police always have to be present.” Videos circulating on social media showed officers controlling the situation while the entire campus was evacuated.

Concerns Over Campus Safety and Attendance Policy

Parents allegedly threatened the principal during the scuffle, prompting increased security measures around her office. While the 75% attendance rule has long been contentious, this incident reignited debates over students juggling internships, part-time jobs, and long commutes.

The college management has yet to comment, and attempts to reach the principal and vice-principal were unsuccessful.

