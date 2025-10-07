IBPS PO Prelims Scorecard 2025 Out; Here's How To Download

IBPS PO Prelims Scorecard 2025 |

IBPS PO Prelims Scorecard 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has announced the scorecards for the IBPS Probationary Officer (PO) Preliminary Examination 2025. Applicants who took the exam can now see and get their individual scorecards on IBPS's official website at ibps.in. As per the official update, the IBPS PO preliminary scorecard will be accessible through the website until October 12, 2025.

Through this recruitment drive, IBPS intends to fulfil 5,208 Probationary Officer posts in participating banks.

How to download the IBPS PO prelims 2025 scorecard?

Applicants can use the procedures below to verify and get their IBPS PO prelims 2025 scorecard online:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection at ibps.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 Scorecard’ link.

Step 3: After this, enter the login credentials, such as registration number and password, and then submit.

Step 4: Now, the scorecard will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Review all the details carefully.

Step 6: Download the scorecard and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link for scorecard

IBPS PO Prelims 2025: Exam details

The IBPS PO preliminary results were released on September 26, 2025. According to the IBPS exam schedule, the initial examination for the recruitment of Probationary Officers/Management Trainees (PO/MT) was held on August 17, 23, and 24, 2025.

IBPS PO 2025: What's next?

Aspirants who passed the preliminary stage are now qualified to take the IBPS PO Mains Examination, which is set for October 12, 2025.

IBPS PO 2025: Exam pattern

The main examination will be divided into two parts: an objective test worth 200 points and a descriptive test worth 25 marks. The objective portion would include Reasoning, General/Economy/Banking/Digital/Financial Awareness (includes Reserve Bank of India circulars), English Language, and Data Analysis & Interpretation.

Each of those sections is divided into Section A and Section B, and all questions in both sections are obligatory. Some questions have one mark, while others have two. Incorrect responses in the objective test will result in a penalty of one-fourth of the marks allocated to each question.