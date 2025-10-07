 ICAI To Release CA Foundation, Inter, And Final September 2025 Results In First Week Of November; Check How To Access At icai.org
ICAI will release CA September 2025 results in the first week of November. Students of Foundation, Intermediate, and Final exams can check their results online at icai.org using registration and roll numbers.

SimpleUpdated: Tuesday, October 07, 2025, 01:01 PM IST
ICAI Official

ICAI CA September 2025 Result: The results of the Chartered Accountancy (CA) September exam will be released on the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India's (ICAI) official website during the first week of November 2025. Some members are expecting the results, even though the CA September Result 2025 has not yet been officially confirmed.

Students who took the CA Foundation, Intermediate, and Final exams can use their login information, registration number and roll number to check their qualifying status on the official website, icai.org, after the results are announced.

ICAI CA September 2025 Result: Important date and time

CA Foundation Exams:

Dates: September 16, 18, 20, and 22, 2025

Mode: Offline (pen and paper)

Centres: Multiple locations across India

CA Intermediate (CA Inter) Exams:

Dates: September 4 to 15, 2025

Mode: Offline (pen and paper)

Centres: Multiple locations across India

CA Final Exams:

Dates: September 3 to 14, 2025

Mode: Offline (pen and paper)

Centres: Multiple locations across India

ICAI CA September 2025 Result: Steps to check the result

Step 1: To view the results of their September 2025 tests, students must go to the official website, icai.org.

Step 2: Click the link for the ICAI CA Sept Result 2025 that appears on the homepage.

Step 3: Students must input their registration and roll numbers in a new window that appears on the screen.

Step 4: Your ICAI CA September Exam 2025 Result will appear on the screen when you click the Submit button.

Step 5: Carefully review the results, download the scorecard, and store it securely for later use.

For the most recent details regarding the news, students are advised to closely monitor the ICAI's official website.

