IGNOU Extends Registration Deadline For December 2025 TEE To October 20; Check Details Here

IGNOU December TEE Registration 2025 | ignou.samarth.edu.in

IGNOU December TEE 2025 Registration Extended: The registration date for the December 2025 Term-End Examinations (TEE) has been extended by Indira Gandhi National Open University, or IGNOU. Interested and qualified individuals can now apply online and for ODL programs at ignou.samarth.edu.in until October 20, 2025, without incurring late fees. The previous application deadline was October 6, 2025.

IGNOU December TEE 2025 Registration Extended: Important details

Extended Registration Deadline (Without Late Fee):

Last date: October 20, 2025

Registration With Late Fee:

Dates: October 21 to October 26, 2025

Late fee amount: Rs. 1,100

Exam Start Date:

Likely commencement: December 1, 2025

Mode: Pen & Paper and CBT (Computer-Based Test)

Applicable for: ODL & Online Programmes

Examination Fee:

Amount: Rs. 200 per theory course

IGNOU December TEE 2025 Registration Extended: Eligibility criteria

To be eligible to take the test, candidates must fulfil the following requirements:

1. The course fee for that year or semester should have been paid by the applicants.

2. According to the Program Guide, they ought to have selected and followed the recommended course or courses.

3. They ought to have turned in the exam form on schedule.

4. Prior to taking the test, they ought to have finished the necessary quantity of assignments by the due dates.

5. They should have a valid program registration.

IGNOU December TEE 2025 Registration Extended: Steps to register

Candidates can use the procedures listed below to apply for the IGNOU December TEE 2025:

Step 1: Go to ignou.samarth.edu.in, the official IGNOU website.

Step 2: In order to register themselves, candidates must now enter their information.

Step 3: Following this, candidates can use their login information to log in.

Step 4: After that, complete the application forms, pay, and submit.

Step 5: Save the confirmation page to your computer and print it off for your records.

Direct link to apply

For more information candidates are advised to visit the official website.