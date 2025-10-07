CGSOS Open School Result 2025 Out: Chhattisgarh Class 10, 12 Results Announced; Here's How To Check

CGSOS Open School Result 2025 | Official Website

CGSOS Open School Result 2025: The Chhattisgarh State Open School (CGSOS) released the Class 10 and 12 open school results 2025 on Tuesday. The students who appeared in the exams can view their pass status online at sos.cg.nic.in or results.cg.nic.in by using login credentials.

The CGSOS exams 2025 were held between March 27 to April 17 for Class 10 and March 26 to April 21 for Class 12. The exams are conducted for those students who were unable to join regular schools, and they get a chance to undergo secondary and senior secondary education through open school mode.

The candidates need to obtain at least 33% marks in each subject to clear the exams.

The PDF of the CGSOS result contains the name of the student, roll number, session of the exam (April/May or September/October), date of birth, marks subject-wise, total marks, pass/fail status, and division. In case there are any errors, students can contact the concerned parties in order to have them corrected at the earliest. These are provisional marksheets, and original marksheets can be obtained from their respective schools.

Those who are not happy with their grades can submit requests for re-totaling online. Those who fail in one or two subjects can attempt supplementary exams to preserve their academic year.

All the candidates are informed to visit the official website from time to time for information on supplementary exams, re-totaling applications, and other notifications. CGSOS makes sure that students who finish the open school system get a reasonable chance to continue their academic development without interruption.

CGSOS Open School Class 10 & 12 Results 2025: Here's How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website-- results.cg.nic.in or sos.cg.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link CGSOS Open School Result 2025 on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen, and candidates will have to enter their roll number and password on the portal

Step 4: Click on the submit button, and the CGSOS Open School Class 10 & 12 Results 2025 will appear on the screen

Note: Download the CGSOS Open School Class 10 & 12 Results 2025 and take a printout for future reference.