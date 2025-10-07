WBCHSE Revises HS Semester 4 Exam Format, Introduces New Question Formula

West Bengal HS Exams 2026 to Follow 2x Alternatives Rule | Image: Canva

West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has issued a clarification on the Semester 4 question pattern for the next Higher Secondary (HS) examinations. The move is to make it transparent and cut down on confusion among students regarding the exam pattern.

2x Alternatives Formula Explained

The Council says that the number of questions to be attempted per unit or topic will be on a 2x basis, with 'x' being the minimum number of questions from a unit. Each question type will also have options, taken from the same topic, with students having a range of options to try.

For example, subjects like "Learning & Learning Mechanism," "Mental Health & Wellbeing," "Education Technology," and "Statistics in Education" will yield a predetermined number of short-answer (Type 1 & Type 2) and descriptive questions with respective alternatives. The formula of 2x is to be implemented for the majority of the subjects, but with just a few exceptions.

Subject-Wise Question Patterns to be Followed

The Council is going to publish detailed subject-wise question patterns with this clarification to further direct the students. WBCHSE has asked the students to remain updated to ensure correct preparation and not be left with any confusion over the exam pattern.

Semester System Rollout

Earlier this year, in mid-April 2025, WBCHSE implemented the semester system for class 11 and 12 in state-run and state-aided schools. The 10+2 course is segregated into four semesters, Semester 1 & 2 for class 11, and Semester 3 & 4 for class 12.

The Semester 3 exams were held between September 8 and 22, 2025, while Semester 4 exams are to take place from February 12 to 27, 2026.

Structured Exam Strategy

By the implementation of the 2x alternatives formula, WBCHSE hopes to ensure a uniform and systematic examination procedure, so that students can approach questions in a strategic manner while ensuring fairness among all the subjects.