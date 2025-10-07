Kashmir University Result 2025: BG 2nd Sem & MTech 1st Sem Scores Out; Details Here

Kashmir University Result 2025 Out | kashmiruniversity.net

Kashmir University Result 2025: The University of Kashmir has released the Kashmir University Result 2025 for the BG second semester and MTech first semester. Applicants who took the exam can access their scores on Kashmir University's official website, kashmiruniversity.net.

The results for the BG 2nd Sem Batch 2024 (Fresh) & Backlog Batch 2023 Examination conducted in June-July 2025, as well as the MTECHPS 1st semester examination taken in May 2025, have been released.

Kashmir University Result 2025: How to check the scores?

To view the results, aspirants should follow the instructions below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Kashmir University at kashmiruniversity.net.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the examination tab.

Step 3: After this, click on the result option.

Step 4: Click on the 'view result link' available against the "BG 2nd Sem Batch 2024 (Fresh) & Backlog Batch 2023 Examination held in June-July, 2025" and "MTECHPS 1st semester examination held in May, 2025" names.

Step 5: Next, enter the asked details carefully.

Step 6: Now, the result will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Download the result and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to check the result

Note: After obtaining the mark sheet, students should double-check all details, including their name, roll number, and subject-specific grades. In the event of a discrepancy, it is critical to quickly contact the university's examination cell or the relevant department for correction.

About Kashmir University

The University of Kashmir, located in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, is a premier educational institution established in 1948. It is situated at the picturesque Hazratbal, overlooking the famous Dal Lake. The university offers a wide range of undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs in disciplines such as arts, science, commerce, law, education, and social sciences.

Renowned for its academic excellence and research initiatives, Kashmir University aims to promote higher education and innovation in the region. It is accredited with an “A+” grade by NAAC and continues to play a vital role in shaping the intellectual and cultural landscape of Jammu and Kashmir.